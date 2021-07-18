With return to normal, 'the virus has room to run,' Virginia researchers say

Infections have been nudged upward since the end of June across the commonwealth and locally.

Currently, even the most reserved projection show weekly caseloads could reach levels seen last summer. The worst-case scenario puts those infections at about half of January's surge. Both are increases from projections weeks ago.

UVa estimates that if vaccination rates increase, more than 50,000 illnesses can be avoided.

Trends

Virginia could follow the trend playing out in other states around the country. Those areas with low-vaccination rates are seeing an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

"Despite abundant vaccine supply, the nation fell just short of the President's goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4," researchers wrote. "Nevertheless, vaccination rates vary widely across the country."

Except for residents of Martinsville, less than half of the adults in the West Piedmont Health District — which also includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties — are fully vaccinated. UVa researchers — and health experts in general — say the threat of COVID-19 is "as high as ever" for those without shots in the arm.