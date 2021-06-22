With spike in tourism and camping, Pittsylvania County considering new lodging tax, increase in meals tax

Ayers told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday that the county has seen an increase in camping and other lodging volume, "which is a big reason why the transient occupancy tax is being proposed now."

"The majority of people utilizing these options don't live in Pittsylvania County, thus allowing us to spread the tax burden to non-residents," Ayers said. "The board believes it makes sense to capitalize on that spike in tourism and camping, especially when those people will be utilizing our infrastructure and services and visiting county businesses."

As for real estate, the county is in the middle of its reassessment, with new property values to go into effect Jan. 1. Once the updated values go into effect, the board will consider whether to adjust the tax rate, Ayers said.

"The goal of looking at alternative tax options now is to ensure that our land-owning citizens don't have to pay for everything their county government does," Ayers said.

The county also has a 1% sales tax referendum on the ballot in November to used for school capital projects.

Public hearings will be held on the proposed meals tax increase a new transient occupancy tax during the board's July 20 meeting at 7 p.m. in Chatham.

