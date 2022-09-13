Woman almost killed; Axton man in jail

An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman's throat so severely she nearly bled to death.

Police arrested Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, the day after they found the woman and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, strangulation and shoplifting.

A criminal complaint by Martinsville Sgt. J.L. Vaughan on file in the Martinsville General District Clerk's Office states that officers responded to an apartment on Mountain Road in the city on Sept. 5.

When they arrived they found a woman bleeding from her neck, and she had suffered severe blood loss. Officers on the scene asked the woman who had harmed her, and she told them "Anthony," the report states.

Vaughan wrote in his report that the woman had severe cut wounds to both sides of her neck, requiring immediate medical attention at Sovah Health-Martinsville. The woman was transferred to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke for further treatment.

The Martinsville Bulletin does not name victims in criminal proceedings involving domestic or sexual assault unless the circumstances warrant doing so.

"Thank goodness the victim is still alive and recovering well," Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher wrote in an email on Monday.

Vaughan wrote in his report that he was able to interview the woman at Carilion in Roanoke the day after the incident and she told him that the person that caused her injuries was known to her as "Ant," and that he had been inside the apartment with her for several minutes on the morning when the incident occurred.

"She stated during the time he was there he had went to a truck parked outside. When she went to the entry door that he had went out, he then came back in the apartment and a struggle ensued, which began with "Ant" choking her, then cutting her throat," Vaughan wrote.

The woman was then shown a photo line-up and positively identified Hairston as the person she knew from previous interactions and was also the person responsible for causing her injuries, Vaughn wrote.

Hairston was also charged with possess schedule I/II drugs on Aug. 30 and was scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 8, but that charge has been continued to Dec. 5 in Martinsville General District Court along with the additional charges of attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault and strangulation.

The shoplifting charge is the result of an alleged incident on Sept. 2 in Henry County. Hairston was due to be arraigned in Henry County General District Court on the shoplifting charge on Sept. 7, but it has been continued to Nov. 3.