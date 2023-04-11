A Martinsville woman was unhurt, but charged with driving under the influence after flipping her Chevrolet Trailblazer in front of the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Church Street Monday night.

Amber Shea Cochran, 37, was headed east on Church Street shortly after 8 p.m. when she veered off the right side of the road and clipped a utility pole, an incident report with the Martinsville Police Department stated. The pole fell across the street and the 2003 Trailblazer slid sideways back into the road before flipping over and coming to rest upside down against a fire hydrant that was mostly pushed over by the impact of the vehicle.

The collision caused the hydrant to spring a leak, and water was flowing down Church Street toward Cleveland Avenue by the time Martinsville Fire and EMS arrived.

City crews arrived and cut power to the lines that had been pulled down by the fallen utility pole and water to the hydrant was shut off at a valve underneath the road about 50 feet from the hydrant.

MPD Officer Chris Bell administered a field sobriety test and determined that Cochran had not been drinking, but was driving under the influence of unspecified drugs.

He determined that Cochran was driving within the 30 mph speed limit at the time of the crash, but failed to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

The incident report indicated there were no visible skid or tire marks, and the damage to the Trailblazer was determined to be greater than the value of the vehicle.

Cochran was unhurt in the crash, the report stated.