A Fieldale woman has been sentenced to time served in the death of her four-month-old child.

Ashley Marie Brodeur, 22, pleaded no contest to charges of involuntary manslaughter and abuse/neglect of a child on Jan. 5 in Henry County Circuit Court and a charge of endangering a child was dismissed.

No contest, or nolo contendere, is a plea by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

On Friday, Brodeur was sentenced to 15 years suspended with the exception of the time she has spent in jail since her arrest on Oct. 5, 2021.

The indictment against Brodeur stated on or about Jan. 9, 2021, she unlawfully and feloniously, but not intentionally, caused the death of Autumn Brodeur.

An autopsy report indicated the child died of dehydration and malnutrition and there was the presence of blunt force trauma to the head.

In other cases:

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Johnathan Lamar Harber, Roanoke, on Jan. 30: Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery were dismissed.

James Kenneth Upshaw Jr., on Jan. 31: Sentenced to 6 months with 5 months and 25 days suspended and $340 in costs for an amended charged of entering property with intent to interfere. A charge of hit and run was taken under advisement with a probation of one year and $410 in costs. A charge of assault and battery was dismissed.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Hunter Jacob Meeks, 25, on Jan. 30: Probation violation.

Lewis Clinton Deatherage, 40, on Jan. 30: Probation violation, possession of drugs.

Irvin Lamont Morrison, 50, on Jan. 30: Probation violation.

Joseph Wayne Beamer, 36, on Jan. 30: Probation violation.

Bobby Lee Dehart, 57, on Jan. 30: Sexual battery.

Chandra Darlene Hodge, 43, on Jan. 30: Contempt of court.

Emma-Sue Blye Mullins, 20, on Jan. 30: Contempt of court.

McGarvey Jerome Spencer, 49, on Jan. 30: Possession of drugs, possession of drugs while possessing a firearm.

Teresa Jane Spencer, 59, on Jan. 30: Contempt of court.

Brandon Tramaine Martin, 26, on Jan. 30: DUI.

Tavon Deonte Richardson, 31, on Jan. 30: DUI, Driving while suspended, resisting arrest.

Sherry Renee Hale, 49, on Jan. 30: Make threatening phone calls.

Frank Lee Wooding, 56, on Jan. 30: Maliciously discharge a firearm, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, simple assault.

Tiffany Danielle Matherly, 29, on Jan. 30: Probation violation, false statement on criminal history.

Richard Edward Haskins, 51, on Jan. 30: Resisting arrest, failure to appear.

Michael Steven Nuckles, 41, on Jan. 30: Drunk in public.

Destany Teyonnia Joyce, 27, on Jan. 30: Resisting arrest.

Thomas Patrick Corriveau, 25, on Jan. 30: Contempt of court.

Darren Earl Bacon, 29, on Jan. 30: Grand larceny, simple assault.

Steven Mathew Holt, 37, on Jan. 30: Distribution of drugs.

Linda Michele Eggleston, 51, on Jan. 30: Probation violation.

Kimberly Nicole Rector, 32, on Jan. 30: Contempt of court.

James Kenneth Upshaw Jr., 25, on Feb. 1: Trespassing, hit and run.

Roger Dale Anderson Jr., 45, on Feb. 1: Probation violation.

Jacobo Sanchez-Rosas, 51, on Feb. 1: Contempt of court.

Vernon Leon Charles III, 38, on Feb. 1: Contempt of court, probation violation, simple assault, possession of drugs, grand larceny.

Ronald Tyrone Carter, 62, on Feb. 1: Larceny.

Clifton Paul Gilley, 45, on Feb. 1: Distribution of drugs.

Lashawnda Jay Redd, 27, on Feb. 1: Receive stolen credit cards, credit card fraud.

Brittany Taylor Hall, 27, on Feb. 1: Probation violation.

Caleb Shaw, 18, on Feb. 1: Contempt of court.

Christopher Mack Barbour, 35, on Feb.2: Contempt of court, resisting arrest.

Salina Nicole Barbour-Bezy, 24, on Feb. 2: Resisting arrest.

Jerome Markiess Moyer II, 29, on Feb. 2: Failure to appear in court.

Darol Eugene Meeks, 47, on Feb.3: Probation violation.

Jared Obrian Dillard, 47, on Feb. 3: Drunk in public.

Michael Gene Webb, 62, on Feb. 3: Probation violation.

Alisha Michelle Woods, 25, on Feb. 3: Fraud.

Cory Wendell Hampton, 45, on Feb. 3: Probation violation.

Jucorey Demarr Spencer, 23, on Feb. 3: Contempt of court.

Lucas O’Neil Moyer, 37, on Feb. 3: Contempt of court.

Earl Scott Cabiness, 49, on Feb. 3: Probation violation.

Jeffrey Howard Richards, 43, on Feb. 3: License revoked, disregard police command, larceny, DUI.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Sarah Monique Eanes, on Feb. 2: A charge of probation violation was dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Demetrius Antonio Hunt, on Jan. 23: Three counts of probation violation.

Jonathan Hernando Pabon, on Jan. 23: DWI—1st offense.

Sharard Lofell Waller, on Jan. 24: Sex offender violation.

Marshall Lee Felton, on Jan. 24: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Ralph Carnell Niblett, on Jan. 24: Trespassing.

William Bradley Clark, on Jan. 24: Five counts of probation violation.

Christopher Demar Hughes, on Jan. 24: Three counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, receiving stolen goods.

Taneasha Shavon Law, on Jan. 25: Receive stolen goods; on Jan. 26: grand larceny, burglary, obtain money by false pretense, property damage.

Tiwontay Zaetwon Cole, on Jan. 25: Petie larceny, property damage.

Jaquail Marquise Dodson, on Jan. 25: Distribution or sell drugs for profit.

Michael Devon Penn, on Jan. 25: Intoxication in public.

David Chester Ramsey, on Jan. 26: Fail to appear.

Joely Bradford Hensley, on Jan. 26: Two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Camdon Antwain Payne, on Jan. 26: Failure to appear.

Richard Austin Moore III, on Jan. 27: DWI—2nd offense, driving after forfeiture of license, reckless driving.

Michael Devon Penn, on Jan. 28: Intoxication in public, trespassing.

Destiny Nicole Arrington, on Jan. 28: Petit larceny.

Justin Adam Pinkston, on Jan. 28: Intoxication in public.

George Wayne Sharpe, on Jan. 29: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Circuit Court

James Robert Rorrer, Stuart, on Jan. 30: Sentenced to 90 years with 85 years suspended for aggravated sexual battery of a child 13-17 years old by a parent, carnal knowledge of a child 13-14 years old without force, four counts of indecent liberties, and two counts of carnal knowledge. A charge of rape, three counts of incest, and three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child 13-17 years old by a parent were dismissed.

Justin Leon Hylton, Patrick Springs, on Jan. 31: Sentenced to 60 years with 58 suspended for three counts of distribution or sell for profit schedule I/II drugs, three counts of conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Becky Reena Wilson, 42, Dobson, North Carolina, on Jan. 27: Failure to appear.

Henrly Galeas, 18, Stuart, on Jan. 27: Reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury, unlawfully shoot into an occupied building.

James Robert Mullins, 44, Bassett, on Jan. 28: Possession of scheduled I/II drugs.

William Isaac Hylton, 31, Stuart, on Jan. 28: Failure to appear.

Angel Dawn Pinkston, 36, Stuart, on Jan. 28: Disorderly conduct in a public place.

Samantha Bell Thomas, 25, Cana, on Jan. 29: Failure to appear.

Dontea Rose Gwinn, 24, on Jan. 29: Interfere with the property rights of another.

Albert Ray Clifton, 54, on Jan. 30: DWI—1st offense.

Kirsten Jones, 27, Ararat, on Jan. 31: Contribute to the delinquency of a minor.

David Matthew Watkins, 32, Claudville, on Feb. 1: Contempt of court.

Darol Eugene Meeks Jr., 47, Stuart, on Feb. 1: Probation violation.

Onorio Galarza Rodriguez, 37, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Feb. 1: Failure to appear.

Robert E.K. Bryant, 58, Patrick Springs, on Feb. 1: Failure to comply with court order.

Stacey Rae Biggs, 29, Critz, on Feb. 2: Failure to appear.

Jodie Marie Marshall, 35, Martinsville, on Feb. 2: Failure to appear.

Kevin Whitt, 50, on Feb. 2: Probation violation.

Dorian Evander Jones II, Ararat, on Feb. 2: Failure to appear, manufacture or distribute schedule I/II drugs—2nd offense, distribution of marijuana between 1/2 oz. and 5 lbs., possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs.