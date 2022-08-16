Wood gives budget update

The Patrick County Public Schools (PCPS) Board met for their August meeting on Thursday at the Patrick County School Board Office in Stuart.

PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood gave the superintendent’s report, highlighting back-to-school information and a budget update.

“There were some budget questions at the [Patrick County] Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday and I want to clarify some things,” Wood said. “I don’t think it was the intention of some of the speakers to allude that we did not understand our budget process, but school budget is so different than a normal budget.”

The PCPS board had to update the 2021-22 budget even though it closed on June 30, Wood said. “The reason we had to do that was because we didn’t get our state budget until the start of June,and so we didn’t know final calculations. What did we still need from the county to make local match and also in consultation with our auditor, there was federal food service money that was from the previous year that we did not amend our budget for.”

“Typical years, we do not spend all of our budget where this year it was such a small—a tight—budget and we were looking at needing that additional allocation from our locality,” Wood said. “We did have to mark that $474,000 from federal food service funds of 2020-21 and add that to our budget.”

“By law, I cannot spend more than our budget, so we have to amend our budget to clarify how much we’re actually going to spend,” he added.

In revenue for FY 2021-22, PCPS added to its budget $474,748.22 of Federal Food Service Funds 2020/2021, $378,661.84 from the 1% additional retail sales and use tax and $485,487 from additional locality funding. The expenditures for those amounts were for instruction, facilities and maintenance, respectively.

“I wish some of the speakers would have called and asked me clarification, because I think I could have instructed them prior to the Board of Supervisors meeting and tried to clarify that it’s different than a normal budget,” Wood said. “Again, I don’t think that the speaker was meaning to allude that we didn’t know about this current year’s budget, but I just wanted to clarify that we did not just find out that we had $4.6 million. We track that monthly and know it to the dollar and to the penny.”

“Full transparency, no smoke and mirrors, no hidden money: I want to be fully transparent with everyone so if anybody has questions on the budget, please call, sit down with me and we will try to educate everyone and get on the same page,” he said.

In other matters:

The board met in closed session to discuss the personnel report which was unanimously approved.

The following were hired: Madison Lowe as long-term substitute Special Education (SPED) instructor at Meadow of Dan Elementary School (MODE), Maggie Clifton as long-term substitute Special Education (SPED) instructor at Patrick County High School (PCHS), Lindsay Alley as educational interpreter at PSPS, Neolfis De Jesus as teacher assistant at PCHS, Amanda Harrier and Madison Walls as teacher assistants at MODE, Kayla Corns as SPED teacher assistant at PCHS, Misty Moore as cafeteria worker at Stuart Elementary School (SES), Wanda Adkins as bus driver and India Kahle as teacher assistant at Woolwine Elementary School (WES).

The following were transferred: Olivia Hazelwood as a long-term substitute at MODE, Mary Slate from SPED teacher at PCHS to teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School (BRES), John Dillon from teacher assistant to SPED teacher at Patrick Springs Primary School (PSPS), Joan Bame as custodian from SES to MODE, Ana Tejeda-Martinez from teacher assistant to administrative assistant/front desk at PCHS, Lauren Goad from administrative assistant/front desk to administrative assistant/attendance at PCHS and Connie Cox from PT cafeteria worker to FT cafeteria worker at SES.

The following resigned: Chris Miller as custodian at PSPS, Ada Fain as administrative assistant/attendance at PCHS, Nicole Puckett as payroll/benefits manager at the school board office, Tracey Jacomet as teacher assistant at MODE and Timmy Hughes and Jimmy Phillips as bus drivers.

Also in closed session, the board discussed the school crisis plan for the 2022-23 school year. The discussion related to what the response to public safety threats should be. They also discussed the security of governmental facilities, buildings and structures and the safety of the people inside them. PCSB member Rob Martin made a motion to approve the plan and it was approved unanimously by the board.

The last item discusses in closed session was religious exemption. The board discussed the phrase “bona fide religious training or belief” and decided that for the purpose of the subdivision, that does not include political, sociological or philosophical views or merely personal moral code. The board unanimously approved.