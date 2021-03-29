Woolwine man enters Alford plea in shooting death of Martinsville man

One of two former high school basketball players charged with killing a man in what investigators say was a drug deal that turned into a homicide is the most recent defendant to strike a plea arrangement in that incident.

Damien Lamont Hairston, 27, of Martinsville died after being shot outside the True Gospel Baptist Church on Virginia Route 8,in Patrick County on a Sunday night in late January 2020.

Lonnie Deandre Reynolds, 19, of 12 Kelly Mill Road in Stuart and Jermaine Davis "Jay" Penn Jr., 19, of 205 Hickory Ridge in Woolwine were charged with second-degree murder in the shooting near Patrick County High School, where Reynolds and Penn played basketball.

Five people in total were arrested in the days following the shooting. Most have reached plea agreements, but there is one trial scheduled.

Most recently Penn entered an Alford plea on March 22 in Patrick County Circuit Court to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter. An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains innocence but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

A presentencing report was ordered, and Penn is due back in court on July 27.