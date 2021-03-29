Woolwine man enters Alford plea in shooting death of Martinsville man

One of two former high school basketball players charged with killing a man in what investigators say was a drug deal that turned into a homicide is the most recent defendant to strike a plea arrangement in that incident.
Damien Lamont Hairston, 27, of Martinsville died after being shot outside the True Gospel Baptist Church on Virginia Route 8,in Patrick County on a Sunday night in late January 2020.
Lonnie Deandre Reynolds, 19, of 12 Kelly Mill Road in Stuart and Jermaine Davis "Jay" Penn Jr., 19, of 205 Hickory Ridge in Woolwine were charged with second-degree murder in the shooting near Patrick County High School, where Reynolds and Penn played basketball.
Five people in total were arrested in the days following the shooting. Most have reached plea agreements, but there is one trial scheduled.
Most recently Penn entered an Alford plea on March 22 in Patrick County Circuit Court to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter. An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains innocence but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
A presentencing report was ordered, and Penn is due back in court on July 27.
Reynolds struck a deal on Dec. 18, and in exchange for pleading guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, distribution of marijuana, providing false information during an investigation and no contest to being an accessory after the fact, the murder charge and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony-first offense and shooting a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school were dropped.
Reynolds was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with 10 years and 6 months suspended, and ordered to pay $10,938.95 in restitution, $1,622 in court costs and $250 in fines.
Stephen Coby Gravely, 21, of 100 Dexter St. in Martinsville was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and in November was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 9 months suspended, and ordered to pay $775 in fines and court costs.
Gravely also was charged with breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny in Henry County on May 9 and is scheduled to face those charges in Henry County Circuit Court on July 7.
Acya Danelle Hagen, 19, of Russwood Mountain Lane in Stuart was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is scheduled for a jury trial on Oct. 19 in Patrick County Circuit Court.
A 17-year-old was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit robbery. The name and disposition of the charges have not been released because of state law prohibiting the release of such information about anyone younger than 18.
Reynolds and Penn were former basketball players at Patrick County High School, which is yards up the road from where the shooting took place. Reynolds was a 3-year starter and Penn a reserve.
Investigators believe that Hairston and Hagen set up a drug deal with Gravely, Reynolds and Penn to take place at the church and then, along with the juvenile, developed a plan to rob them, a release stated.
Reynolds and Penn were seated in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle when the two groups met, and the first shot allegedly was fired from where they were sitting.
More gunfire erupted between the two groups, and when the shooting stopped, Hairston had been fatally wounded.
Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Gravely, Penn and Reynolds fled the scene in a red Honda Civic, which was recovered a few hours later in Henry County.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office, Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.
"As is typically the case, area law enforcement agencies worked closely together to solve this crime and prevent further acts of violence, which will not be tolerated in our county," Smith said in a release.
