The Patrick County Board of Supervisors met for a work session on Monday, but discussion of the budget was stricken from the agenda by unanimous vote.

Chairman Clayton Kenrick said board members were still waiting on some updated figures regarding budget matters and until those figures were made available and could be reviewed, a discussion of them would be premature.

The Board voted to delay the discussion, but did not schedule a new date to do so.

Kurt Bozenmayer, a resident of the Smith River District, is a regular speaker at the regular meetings of the Board of Supervisors during the public comment period, but on Monday he said that he wanted to speak to them as a member of the Planning Commission.

“I’ve been on the Planning Commission for a year and a half and we’ve heard there’s a problem with the solar ordinance,” said Bozenmayer. “I’ve looked over my notes and when we were told we needed an ordinance, we didn’t know that we needed one. No application had been put in for a solar farm.”

Bozenmayer said the Commission crafted an ordinance to address the non-existent solar farms and it was reviewed and revised by the county attorney in April of last year.

“On Sept. 12 it was presented to the Board and on the 26th a public hearing was held and there were no speakers, so it was adopted unanimously.”

Bozenmayer said the Commission is now being told the ordinance is unenforceable because certain Virginia code cited in the ordinance is incorrect.

A special meeting of the Planning Commission has been called for today to revise the ordinance so that it may be enforceable.

FOIA/COIA

Patrick County Attorney Mark Popovich spent the remainder of the meeting, which lasted just over an hour, giving a training session on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Conflict of Information Act (COIA).

FOIA is legislation that grants public access to documents or other data in the possession of a government agency or public authority that is not specifically excluded from the legislation.

COIA is legislation that prohibits public officers and employees from participating in inappropriate conflicts and also requires disclosures of economic interests.

Popovich told board members that training in Virginia is required periodically for all public officers and government employees regarding both Acts and the training session he presented qualified as meeting the training requirements.