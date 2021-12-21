Workforce shortage expected to be around for awhile

As the pandemic closes in on its second anniversary, businesses throughout the local area continue to mirror those throughout the nation: There are not enough workers to fill positions necessary to meet the level of consumer demand.

It has become an employee's market in the workforce today, with employers competing with each other for job applicants. With COVID-19 cases on the rise again and inflation fears boiling over, there is little to indicate the job market trend will change any time soon.

"Things maybe are getting a little bit better as far as employers starting to see movement with new hires in the past few weeks," said Jason Muehleck, senior vice president of Ameristaff, a staffing company with offices in Virginia and North Carolina. "It's not back to normal; there are lots of opportunities out there for applicants."

The worker shortage appears to be across the board and not related to a specific industry.

"What we're hearing is that folks do not have the employees that they need to run their businesses," said Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Deputy Director Sharon Shepherd. "There are quite a few restaurants in Martinsville and Henry County that used to be open seven days a week ... and some of them are down to even four days a week because they don't have the staffing that they need."

Data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the total number of employees in Virginia was over four million, an all-time high, in Feb. 2020, before the pandemic began to impact the economy. By April, 2020 that number had declined 12% to 3.6 million and has slowly improved every month since then. In October the number of employees in Virginia had recovered to more than 3.9 million and was projected to increase by 13,600 workers in November.

Employers are also increasingly imposing COVID-19 vaccination requirements, emboldened by President Joe Biden's executive order requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to follow vaccination requirements.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has sent an emergency regulation for review by the White House that will mandate all employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or have weekly COVID-19 tests.

"I'm very concerned about this mandate dilemma with vaccines. It could be a huge problem, from administration to tracking," said Muehleck. "There are a lot of folks out there that are reluctant to take the vaccine."

The West Piedmont District trails the state in vaccination rates, Virginia Department of Health statistics show. While 67% of the population in Virginia is fully vaccinated, that number drops to 54% in Martinsville, 47% in Henry and Franklin counties and only 39% in Patrick County.

Nancy Bell, West Piedmont District population manager and public information officer, said that at the beginning of this year there was excitement about the coming availability of a vaccine, but that excitement had worn off within a few months.

"By early spring demand for the vaccine quickly leveled off, and it became evident that those who wanted a vaccination had received one," said Bell by email. "The health district got busy trying to locate any marginalized community members to ensure equal access."

"It's not over yet. COIVD-19 remains a prominent threat to our health," West Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Kerry Gateley told the Bulletin. "The delta variant is thriving and now another variant, omicron, threatens to cause further illness."

Gateley said a current vaccination, mask wearing and social distancing are just as important now as they have been at any time during the pandemic.

"We will not go back to the before time. The world has changed, and COVID-19 has shown no signs of letting up," he said. "We have come a long way, we will deal with it and we will go on living."

Muehleck said when the COVID-19 rates began to taper off and slow down, the job market began to return to normal. Then the infection numbers started going up again and there was news of a new variant, "and everyone got nervous and afraid again."

Shepherd said the Chamber is still available for businesses who might need expert help, such as with working up a new business plan.

"The big problem right now, though, is the staffing shortage," Shepherd said. "It started with COVID and we have just not seen people come back to work yet. It's not just happening in retail, it's also going on in our manufacturing plants."

The U.S. economy bounced back with unexpected speed from last year’s short but intense coronavirus recession. Government relief checks and the rollout of vaccines have given many Americans the confidence and financial wherewithal to resume spending.

But many businesses were unprepared for the sudden resurgence in demand. Many have found that their suppliers can’t fill orders fast enough because factories, ports and freight yards are overwhelmed. They're also scrambling to recall laid-off workers or to find new ones. The result is that American workers have more bargaining power than they’ve had in years.

"Employers throughout the United States are competing for that perfect employee with increased wages, signing bonuses and lots of opportunities to make more money," Muehleck said. "If you're unhappy in your job, not satisfied with your pay, your shift, or your benefits, it's a good time to be looking for a change."

Shepherd said she knew that Drake Extrusion and Eastman had said they were actively searching for new employees.

"It's pretty much like this everywhere across the country," Shepherd said. "It's not just us."

Meanwhile, shortages of labor and supplies are driving up prices. For many families, inflation is outpacing wage gains.

Muehleck said until there is no longer a pandemic, inflation is brought under control and the economy is ramped back up to pre-pandemic levels, the worker shortage will continue.

"In my 19 years in staffing and for friends who have been in the business longer than me, there has never been anything like this," Muehleck said. "I see us as having this struggle for awhile."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

