Following a seven-week session as a Virginia Senate page in Richmond, 13-year-old Connor Wotring is even more looking forward to an eventual career in politics — after his first career in the medical field.

Connor attends Laurel Park Middle School and loves playing chess. His parents are Chuck and Elizabeth Wotring of Martinsville, and his sister is Kellene Wotring, a student of Sweet Briar College.

“I am planning to go into politics, not too heavily … But to run for maybe a senator or a mayor later on, after a career,” Connor said. That was one of the reasons he was interested in becoming a page.

That pre-politics career would be as a doctor.

He described the Senate page program as “mainly about helping with the legislative process with the senators and doing projects that would contribute to how bills would be made, as well as the projects that the senators would assign us to do during our time at the program,” Connor said.

The page program is open to Virginia residents who are 13 or 14 years old. They have an A or B average in school and demonstrate the ability to balance the workload of the program while also keeping up with normal school work.

Connor said his application also included both a 300- and a 200-word essay, a variety of forms, two referrals from teachers and recommendations from both his school principal and guidance counselor.

He heard about the program from a school email.

“I really got interested in the legislative process as well as how bills are made,” he said, specifically what process bills have to go through to even get to the Senate floor and House.

The program began in February and Connor was home by early March.

The students worked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. “They really kept us disciplined as well as well-behaved during the program,” he said.

They had dinner from 5-7 p.m. and study hall from 7-9 p.m. and then went to get ready for the next day at a hotel where they had roommates in their rooms.

“They kept us on a strict schedule,” Connor said.

His tasks included running bills from senators’ offices to the front desk at the Chamber, working doors to let senators in and out of the Chamber, giving directions, answering calls and filing. The pages in the program cycled through different task and senators each week, he said.

Connor said that while in the program he met some of the senators and learned how bills were made into laws, about the legislative process and who breaks the ties on the senate floor and table.

His favorite part was being on the floor.

“It made you have a lot of self-awareness, because if a senator needed help they would press a button which would tell us if we needed to go visit them and do a task,” he said.

The students also conducted a service project that raised over $12,000 over five weeks for a food bank.

While basically working a full time job throughout the day, the students still took on their normal school work load by using notes and completing homework sent by their schools. The program also provided tutors on Monday.

The students completed their regular curriculum with school and also had classes on the processes they were getting hands-on experience with in the program. They weren’t given access to their cell phones except for a brief time at supper to message their guardians.

Keeping up with all that was expected of him “wasn’t very difficult,” Connor said. It wasn’t easy, he clarified, but the workload kept him busy during his time in Richmond and wasn’t unbearable.

Before leaving for the program, Connor said, he tried to get in as much knowledge as he could, especially school-wise, and he had to learn “self-discipline, budgeting, responsibility—we needed a lot of that” and study the Constitution.

He also studied the handbook provided for the program and dressed in a suit and tie and formal wear through all his time in Richmond. He said that since he didn’t have to pick out what to wear each morning, this actually took a little bit of stress of his shoulders each day.

The students were paid $225 each Friday for food and had to budget for themselves throughout the week. Connor said he and other students would walk to nearby restaurants on the same street as the hotel to get meals.

Additionally, every two weeks they received $600.

The early release on Fridays was so that the students could get picked up and head back home for the weekend and get ready to come back to start again on Monday. The program lasted seven weeks.

He said he misses the friends he made while in the program but is happy to be back with his family.

After completing the program, Wotring received a replica Virginia license plate reading SEN8 23, his nametag and the pins he earned for various tasks while in the program.