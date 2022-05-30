The General Joseph Martin Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution held a wreath-laying ceremony outside of the Bassett Historical Center on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

The event was held at 2 p.m. and had a crowd of around 15 people to watch the members lay the wreath in front of the memorial. The Smith River behind the memorial was flowing strongly, and a breeze occasionally came by to offer some relief from the heat.

The wreath was carried to the memorial by Mable Peters, the upcoming regent of the chapter, and Glenda Hager, the current regent. They carried the wreath, decorated in red, white and blue flowers and a ribbon, over to the memorial and placed it on a stand.

The memorial that it was placed in front of is dedicated to all Vietnam veterans who served in country and lists the names of all of the veterans that were killed in action, thanking them for their service.

Taps was then performed by Kevin Lewis after the wreath was placed in front of the memorial.

Sue Wyatt, the chaplain of the chapter, said that the gathering was intended to pay honor, love and tribute to Vietnam veterans: “Make us ever mindful of the courage and self-sacrifice of these that had gone on before us.”

After the placement of the wreath, all of the veterans in attendance posed for a picture in front of the memorial with the wreath. Others n attendance were: Don Roberston, Jim Brammer, Col. Lewis Turner, Rick Caudill, Quentin G. Cochran, Sonny Richardson and Curtis R. Millner Sr.

Hager said the chapter has 53 members.

The chapter was organized in 1924 by Mrs. Hugh S. Kearfort in Martinsville. The name of the chapter is after General Joseph Martin whose home was located in Henry County. Martin served during the Revolutionary War and contributed to the victory at King’s Mountain.

