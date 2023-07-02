Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Martinsville that resulted in multiple injuries.

Saturday evening at approximately 8:10 p.m. a white, four-door Nissan Versa and a black, four-door Kia collided resulting in one person in each vehicle sustaining injuries and being transported to the hospital.

The Kia sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle and the Versa was damaged across the front of the car.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Hope Street and Mulberry and Rives roads just before sunset.

Wrecks have been common at this intersection when vehicles are traveling west on Mulberry and reach the top of an incline at the intersection. A driver's visibility is often compromised during the time the sun is setting.

Martinsville Fire & EMS responded and attended to one occupant who had gotten out of the Versa and was sitting on the ground at Hope Street and a second injured person who remained inside the Kia. Both were transported to Sovah Health in Martinsville with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the debris from the roadway was cleared around 9 p.m.