 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreck on Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville sends one person to the hospital
0 comments
editor's pick

Wreck on Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville sends one person to the hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Memorial Boulevard on Wednesday.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Martinsville Police and Martinsville Fire and EMS were dispatched to a wreck near the intersection of Memorial Boulevard , Fayette Street and West Church Street.

A dark blue Toyota minivan apparently had rear-ended a burgundy Ford sports-utility vehicle on the northbound side of Memorial Boulevard.

A female passenger in the SUV was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville with an injury to her neck. She had been fitted with a neck brace before being moved.

Martinsville Police blocked one northbound lane on Memorial Boulevard while the injured person was helped from the vehicle, placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. 

There was minimal damage to both vehicles.

No other details were immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert