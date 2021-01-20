Wreck on Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville sends one person to the hospital

One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Memorial Boulevard on Wednesday.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Martinsville Police and Martinsville Fire and EMS were dispatched to a wreck near the intersection of Memorial Boulevard , Fayette Street and West Church Street.

A dark blue Toyota minivan apparently had rear-ended a burgundy Ford sports-utility vehicle on the northbound side of Memorial Boulevard.

A female passenger in the SUV was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville with an injury to her neck. She had been fitted with a neck brace before being moved.

Martinsville Police blocked one northbound lane on Memorial Boulevard while the injured person was helped from the vehicle, placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

There was minimal damage to both vehicles.

No other details were immediately available.

