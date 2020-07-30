You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreck on Wilson Street sends one to hospital
0 comments
editor's pick

Wreck on Wilson Street sends one to hospital

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

One person was injured and taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash at the intersection of Wilson Street and Carter Street in Martinsville.

Police and rescue were called to the scene of a 2-vehicle wreck at around 7 after a dark-colored, 4-door sedan struck a silver sports-utility vehicle on the side, causing the SUV to leave the road and strike a utility pole.

One person was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health-Martinsville.

Damage was significant to both vehicles, and the utility pole was broken at its base.

No other information was available.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News