Wreck on Wilson Street sends one to hospital

One person was injured and taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash at the intersection of Wilson Street and Carter Street in Martinsville.
Police and rescue were called to the scene of a 2-vehicle wreck at around 7 after a dark-colored, 4-door sedan struck a silver sports-utility vehicle on the side, causing the SUV to leave the road and strike a utility pole.
One person was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health-Martinsville.
Damage was significant to both vehicles, and the utility pole was broken at its base.
No other information was available.
