A pair of crashes that occurred in separate locations at nearly the same time sent two people to the hospital with injuries.

Shortly before noon, a crash involving two vehicles in front of the Exxon in Collinsville on Virginia Avenue sent an elderly woman to Sovah-Health in Martinsville and while rescue workers were attending to her and police were investigating the crash, a second wreck occurred on Liberty Street in Martinsville in front of the Checkered Pig restaurant.

An elderly man was reported by first responders has having been injured in the crash on Liberty Street, and another call from rescue workers to the 911 Communications Center indicated a possible third patient may have refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Virginia State Police were on the scene and investigating both crashes at the beginning of the lunch-hour rush.

No other details were available.