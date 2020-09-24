 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrong kind of drive-thru: SUV crashes through back wall of historic restauran
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Wrong kind of drive-thru: SUV crashes through back wall of historic restauran

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly a year before its comeback, Chicken in the Basket has experienced a tremendous blow: a sports-utility vehicle crashed all the way into the iconic Fieldale restaurant.

The Fieldale Fire Department was called to the scene at 5:15 a.m. Thursday and found a red SUV had crashed through the brick wall and was resting entirely inside the building.

“The building got pretty extensive damage,” said Fire Chief Todd Norman, who was in charge of the scene. “We figured it was going to collapse on us. It barely held up.”

The Henry County Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.

Alex Crowder had taken over the decades-old restaurant last year after the death of previous owner Pat Arnold and kept most of its recipes.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert