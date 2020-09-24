Wrong kind of drive-thru: SUV crashes through back wall of historic restaurant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly a year before its comeback, Chicken in the Basket has experienced a tremendous blow: a sports-utility vehicle crashed all the way into the iconic Fieldale restaurant.

The Fieldale Fire Department was called to the scene at 5:15 a.m. Thursday and found a red SUV had crashed through the brick wall and was resting entirely inside the building.

“The building got pretty extensive damage,” said Fire Chief Todd Norman, who was in charge of the scene. “We figured it was going to collapse on us. It barely held up.”

The Henry County Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.

Alex Crowder had taken over the decades-old restaurant last year after the death of previous owner Pat Arnold and kept most of its recipes.