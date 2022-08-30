WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

Leonard Hairston celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday.

Hairston served in World War II aboard the USS General W.F. Hase, a US Navy transport ship supporting the westward drive of naval forces in the Western Pacific.

He and his wife, Madglene, were married in December 1941, just days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was drafted into the service in 1943, leaving behind his wife and the first of their five children.

Hairston became a longtime minister and pastor after he returned home. He also worked on the construction of the Philpott Dam and at Nationwide Homes.

Hairston was honored on his birthday with the presentation of a flag that had flown over the State Capital provided by State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) and a baseball signed by other WWII veterans and local elected officials.

Attending the presentation was Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson, Council Member Danny Turner and Henry County Board Supervisor for the Iriwood District Garrett Dillard.