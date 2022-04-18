 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

The first troops to land in Occupied France on D-Day were British, American and Canadian pathfinders, elite Allied paratroopers sent to capture drop zones for the main Allied airborne forces arriving one hour later.

Dr. Mark Felton is a well-known British historian, the author of 22 non-fiction books, including bestsellers 'Zero Night' and 'Castle of the Eagles', both currently being developed into movies in Hollywood. In addition to writing, Mark also appears regularly in television documentaries around the world, including on The History Channel, Netflix, National Geographic, Quest, American Heroes Channel and RMC Decouverte. His books have formed the background to several TV and radio documentaries.

Credits: US Army; US Department of Defense; US National Archives; Pajx; Jim Sweeney; Cpl. Obi Igbo/MOD

Jim Weinerth celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday and in honor of the occasion he was presented with a flag in recognition for his service in World War II.

Weinerth is from Cortland, New York, and now lives in Martinsville. He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and a member of the Pathfinders, a group of volunteers selected within the Airborne units who were specially trained to operate navigation aids to guide other paratroopers to designated drop zones.

"His mission on D-Day was to jump behind enemy lines and light the way for the invasion forces that would follow later in the early morning," said Martinsville Council Member Danny Turner, who attended Weinerth's birthday party and gave him a flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capital.

Weinerth landed on the Contentin Peninsula in Normandy, one of 200 paratroopers who began the invasion an hour before the other 12,900 paratroopers that followed.

The D-Day veteran says it was his job, along with the other pathfinders, to mark the landing site, create confusion among the enemy and block access to the beaches while 150,000 U.S. infantryman stormed the shores.

The U.S.-led military operation called "D-Day" occurred on June 6, 1944 and included land, air and sea forces of the allied armies in what became the largest invasion force in human history.

Said Turner: "Mr. Weinerth is a true American hero."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

