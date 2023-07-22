Safety, overcrowding and parking were the main concerns of people who attended the last YMCA community engagement session.

The location for the new $28 million YMCA facility in Martinsville was purchased at an auction for $714,000 in January. Currently, the property is home to a strip mall known as Central Plaza on Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street.

The project for a new facility started from a strategic plan formulated in 2018 on how the YMCA could expand to better serve the community while retaining current members and attracting new ones as well, CEO and Executive Director Brad Kinkema said.

The original plan intended to expand the current facility at 3 Starling Ave. but it was quickly decided that any expansion would quickly be outgrown, Kinkema said.

“We couldn’t do everything we wanted to do,” he added.

Throughout the month of July, the YMCA held multiple community engagement sessions, both in person and over zoom, to hear feedback and concerns from the community concerning the new facility design. The last of four sessions was held over zoom on Wednesday.

“The design we came up with ... is going to be a gamechanger for the community,” Kinkema said. “We went from wanting to do a small project to wanting to do something really, really changing.”

“I think you’ll agree its a great undertaking and will help revitalize Martinsville and Henry County,” Kinkema said.

Kinkema shared the design plans and renderings of what the space will look like upon completion, highlighting key facility spaces and new amenities like an outside community splash pad, an expanded early learning center, gathering spaces, an expanded aquatic center, a community kitchen, a new modern design and more.

One major concern brought up by multiple people was safety.

The new design contains an outside court area for multiple sports and the building’s modern design is full of wide open windows. Kathy Whitley expressed concern for privacy of children in the early learning center which is set to be on the front face of the building.

Kinkema said the design for window tinting is still being decided, but privacy would be taken into consideration in the building process. He added that lights and security cameras would make the outside court area safer to use.

Other concerns were surrounding the new pools.

John Truini said the main reason he goes to the current YMCA is for the therapy pool, which Kinkema said is not in the plans for the new facility. Kinkema said one of the pools in the new building can be used for walking and other therapeutic activities it just won’t be as warm as the current therapy pool.

Truini expressed concern for overcrowding in that pool, saying he thinks it will be “overran with younger kids.”

Kinkema said the way to control that will be strategic scheduling of activities in both of the pools.

Whitley, who currently takes water aerobics in the YMCA, said she was concerned about not hearing the class instructors in the new pools because of the larger room as it is already hard to hear them in the current building.

Kinkema said the materials used to build the new facility will feature acoustical tile that the current building does not have. He added that they may look into sound systems for classes as well.

Giles Martin asked Kinkema what the parking situation would be and Kinkema said the number of spaces would increase from around 100 at the current building to around 250 at the new facility.

The YMCA is in the process of uploading the new building plan to its website but currently there is a video outlining the future design plan for the new site. It can be found at martinsvilleymca.com.

“I would anticipate hearing more about a fundraising campaign for the public after the first of the year,” Kinkema said.