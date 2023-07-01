The Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA has announced plans to build a new $28 million facility in Martinsville.

Purchased at auction for $714,000, the YMCA became the owner of a 7-acre site with a strip mall known as Central Plaza at Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street in January. Ted Balabanis, a local real estate investor who died in 2022, previously owned the property.

“We were able to secure the property at Memorial and Fayette. This is where we would put the new Y,” CEO and Executive Director Brad Kinkema told the Martinsville City Council on Tuesday. “This incorporates an early learning center that will hold 90 kids and that includes infants and toddlers.”

The current YMCA is on Starling Avenue, a nearly $5 million facility that was built in 1990 and is only 1.6 miles from where the new location will be.

“With the consultant group that we used, we suggested properties that may be big enough, but they also go on the real estate map and they look at properties. They look at traffic flow, the traffic count, they look at a 15-minute radius and how many people can get there,” Kinkema told the Bulletin on Thursday. “This property is in an enterprise zone, which qualified for different funding. They found five properties and scored them and this was the highest scored property because of the drive time, how many people it affects and all those factors.”

Raising the money

Sitting from his office on Starling Avenue with a glass wall providing a view of people as they passed through the entranceway, Kinkema shared the details of what will become one of the most significant facilities in the area.

“It will be two to three years. It all depends on the funding,” said Kinkema. “We’re looking at starting to fundraise after the first of the year and of course you’d have to have that all basically in the bank or get a loan for whatever is remaining, so we predict two or three years before we break ground.”

At the end of his presentation to the council, Kinkema asked the city for a commitment of $1 million.

“No Y is built without the support of the municipality. Botetourt [County] had the support of the city and the county and most Y’s almost always have local funding,” Kinkema said. “In this particular case, when we’re looking at putting in public amenities like a splash park and the sport courts, it seems like the public/private partnership is very important.”

The design

Kinkema shared the site plan Tuesday with council members. It features outdoor sport courts, a playground, splashpad and plaza. An early learning center will provide services for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

On the first floor after passing through the lobby and the commons area, a check-in station features a child watch area and a kids’ adventure space. A kitchen, multi-purpose and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) rooms are between the commons and child care area. There will be a gym with three courts, a pool area with a lap pool and a recreational pool and a locker area with a steam room and sauna.

Two community rooms suitable for meetings, educational events and social gatherings will provide for up to 130 occupants and a lab area that is designed to accommodate up to 31 people.

On the second floor an indoor track will wrap around the gym below and a wellness center will include a fitness studio for aerobics, dance and high intensity group exercise classes. A second fitness studio will be for mind and body classes such as Yoga, Tai Chi, Barre and meditation.

The weight and exercise area will include equipment for cardio exercises and free weights for strength training.

No more space

With 5,634 current members, Kinkema says the YMCA on Starling is over capacity and there is no room for growth.

“Membership is our economic engine and we can’t grow our membership in this current facility and it’s not appealing to the younger crowd. They want something with amenities,” Kinkema said. “Our child watch is in a closet, so our ability to grow is hindered. We operate the city’s basketball league and they have cheerleading now, so in the winter we have basketball games in the gym, exercise over here and cheerleading practice over there. Members are working out everywhere and a second cheerleading team is practicing in the hallway because they have no space to go.”

Kinkema says there are opportunities for other activities that they YMCA currently cannot consider because of the limited space.

The old facility

Previous to the YMCA on Starling, the YMCA was located on Cleveland Avenue. When the current YMCA relocated, the Cleveland facility fell into disrepair, was partially used as a homeless shelter and soup kitchen before it was abandoned and eventually torn down. Kinkema said that scenario will not be repeated this time.

“The bones of this building are still really good and so we anticipate somebody being able to use this for something that’s valuable; what that is I’m not sure but they’re making old elementary schools into apartments, so I know that they can do something valuable with this space,” Kinkema said. “It’s 36,000 square feet, so you can imagine could the museum [Virginia Museum of Natural History next door] use it for displays, could it be used for child care, could it be an auxiliary for the police department? Who knows what it could be used for.”

Kinkema said he would leave the ideas to people more creative than himself, but the goal of the YMCA is to see that the transition of the property on Starling Avenue is something that results in an asset to the community.

“I joked about we don’t want it to become a casino, but we want to see it become a net plus for the community,” said Kinkema. “I don’t anticipate anybody wanting to operate a pool because it’s a money pit, but you’ve got two giant spaces: the gym and the pool that could be used for warehousing or manufacturing or things like that.”

The new facility

At an estimated price tag of $28 million and plans to begin building in two years and open the doors in three, the task at hand now is to raise the money.

“We’re doing this listening tour now and we’ve already started looking at funding and have begun aggressively pursuing those. We’ve already talked to our state legislators to see if we can get state funds and we’re working with West Piedmont Planning District for Appalachian Regional Commission potential funds,” Kinkema said. “There will be a public campaign at some point for sure, but we’re looking at things like new market tax credits; a very complicated mechanism to get not free money, but almost free money.”

Kinkema said other funding sources to be considered include a 40-year USDA low-interest loan if fundraising falls short.

“It’s going to take absolutely everyone’s support whether it’s a small amount or a large amount. No one should think that only a few foundations or the municipalities, or whoever is going to pay for it,” said Kinkema. “It’s going to have to come from a lot of different places, but it’s doable.”

Kinkema admitted he’s heard people look at the ambitious plan and declare it impossible, but he tells them there is a way to make it happen.

“It’s not going to be easy, but there’s a path to getting it built for sure,” Kinkema said. “Everybody should expect to contribute in one way or another. Unless somebody wins a billion dollar lottery, it’s going to take everybody helping out.”