editor's pick
YMCA's annual event honors contributors
Related to this story
Most Popular
The optimism in Ashley Eggleston’s smile is heartbreaking.
Paralyzed as a teenager in Martinsville, Jim Rothrock went on to advocate for people with disabilities across Virginia. He died this week in Richmond .
He will do very little prison time despite two guilty pleas.
He will serve 10 years after entering an Alford plea to amended charges.
- Updated
He was pulled from the water but could not be resuscitated.
The case dates back to July 4, 2019, in Danville.
Piedmont Community Services is refurbishing the old American National University building.
- Updated
This incident happened a few hours after the deadly shootout at El Norteno Restaurant and about a mile away.
- Updated
Two more deaths recorded in Henry County.