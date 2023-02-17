Women in positions of influence should use their platforms to positively impact audiences.

That was a large part of the message of the three women featured in "Voices of Black Influence," the celebration Thursday at Patrick & Henry Community College, hosted by P&HCC's Campus Life.

Rudy’s Girl Media owner Natalie Hodge, K92 Radio Host Monica Brooks of Bedford County and musical artist and real estate agent Kingna Scott of Farmville were the featured speakers and performers.

Hodge, who has over a decade of independent film and television experience in New York and Los Angeles, founded her media business when she returned to Martinsville in 2016.

As Hodge read the poem “The Power of She,” written specifically for "Voices of Black Influence," a slideshow of local Black female business owners played behind her. The poem is inspired by and honors those women, particularly her grandmother, Nancy Hodge, and her aunt Amanda Redd.

“From no degree to Phd, from no money to a dynasty. From the fields of freedomland, from her heart to her bleeding hands. She created and made it her vision, precision. She cracked and encoded, she marched and she voted,” Hodges read.

“Though they thought she would crumble, she made them all humble. She did hair, she made dresses … Despite all her stresses here and now I confess this, I don’t know how she blessed us. She turned nothing to something like it was expected. Many nights she was restless, her soul in distress,” Hodge said.

“Yet she leaned into her power and passed every test. Yes the world counted her out on many occasions but what they didn’t count on was she was deliberate and patient.”

Other women featured in the slideshow were DeShanta Hairston, Alisha Watkins, Lakrisha Wade, Lisa Ellis, Kiosha Hodge, Shirley Williams, LaDonna Hairston, Angel Moyer, Chelsea Adkins, Mary Walker, Kia Penn, Brittny Fitzgerald, Chase Clark, Shalita Armstrong and Salina Barksdale-Clark.

After she finished her poem, Hodge said, “There’s a lot of responsibility when you have a platform to operate with good intention and present your authentic self. I think that’s important … Whatever that thing is that is our perfection, to be able to share that honestly with anyone who might receive it.”

Brooks shared her story of how being a woman from a small town has affected her career and how she has navigated the challenges that come along with it. She said that today with social media and other avenues of influence it can be easy to be heard but “not actually listened to.”

“We change it by having events and things like this where we speak to one another and we network, communicate with one another and figure out solutions,” Brooks said.

She added that it is important to “use everything around you” to “have a voice heard” or speak up about issues of significance.

She added that it is important to go after what you want to achieve and have a passion for. During the pandemic, she spoke with Wendy Williams and Dr. Oz, both high profile individuals, on her radio show right from working at her home in Roanoke.

“I made that happen,” she added. “I think that there’s ways if you just keep on pursuing what you want, connect with the right people. You can make anything happen.”

In radio it can sometimes be a struggle to be heard, but to get around that, she said, “you almost have to really assert yourself, without being rude, but be assertive. Say what you want, maybe ask for a little bit more.”

“It’s really a blessing to be a Black woman in the industry and to also connect with other Black women,” Brooks said.

Scott performed six songs, from hip hop to jazz. The first, “VA Anthem” is about her love for Virginia.

“I pray over my songs,” Scott said about how she uses her influence to reach her audience. “I go in and pray over my music so that y'all feel good and that’s how I use it, to uplift people … I hate when people are down.”

P&HCC Coordinator of Campus Life and Artistic Director Devin Pendleton said goal of the event was to celebrate Black History Month in a “unique and interesting way” with music, discussion and a question and answer session where attendees could submit their own questions.