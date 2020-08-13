You need a mask: Martinsville UpTown Rotary offers a kit for free

“Lead volunteers,” who have made more than 50 masks, are Kay and Jay Lewis, Susan Franklin, Stephanie Moore and Ginny Wray, all of Martinsville.

Franklin, who “just started doing it to see if I could make them,” ended up making about 1,400 masks, she said.

It was something she thought she could do while she was furloughed from Hooker Furniture. She often sewed with her daughter, Jessica Garten of Martinsville. The most they made in a day was 84.

She has sewn before, including making quilts, so it was no big deal for her to take it on, she said.

Moore, on the other hand, had not sewn since a home ec class in high school. She had to get the help of an aunt, who “walked me through a lot of stuff.” She didn’t keep count of how many she made.

“I just had that desire to help,” she said. “I’m not a doctor, not a nurse … not an essential worker, and I thought, ‘That’s something I could do’” to help people in this pandemic.

Wray, who kept at it at a clip of about 40 masks a day, said, “Part of the reason I was glad to help is Rotary did this to help the community, and certainly it was a worthy effort. They gave them to a lot of people who otherwise might not have had them.”