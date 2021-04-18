Younger Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19; latest report continues to show summer surge coming

Sovah Health isn't experiencing a rise in hospitalizations, Kelly Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the health care operation, said this week. As of Wednesday, there were two COVID-19 patients being treated at Sovah-Martinsville and five at Sovah-Danville.

As more people 70 and older get vaccinated, hospitalizations among that age group is declining, UVa reported.

"As we would have hoped, we've seen a drop in hospitalizations statewide since January," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "Unfortunately, along with plateauing case rates, the decline in hospitalizations has since halted."

Each week, UVa issues a document that provides different scenario tracks for the pandemic. While there are nudges up and down, researchers warn of an increase in cases heading into the summer. This week, the report indicates a larger peak than the January surge could be in store by July. This is a reversal from last week's projection that still showed a peak but at a smaller scale than January.

Across the state, it's possible to see 99 cases per 100,000 people by July 4. Putting that in perspective, there were 68 average cases per 100,000 in January across the state.

That particular scenario paints the worse picture possible with more rampant variants and relaxed behavior.