Seventeen students recently graduated and completed programs through Longwood University at New College Institute (NCI).

They are: Casey Elkins, Vivian Fria-Alvarez, Hailey Harbour, Sarah Krauss, Ashley Lawson, Cara Oakes, Karina Altamirano Rodriguez, Lindsay Tate and Faith Young in elementary education; Jasmine Altamirano in early childhood education licensure; Angelique Hairston, Rachel Hodge, Melissa Kellam, Felisha Mellott and Amanda Pagans in early childhood education non-licensure; and Jenna Adams and Sharika Adams in liberal studies with a minor in early childhood education non-licensure.

At a graduation ceremony hosted at NCI on May 20, graduate Jasmine Altamirano said, "Change happens when we take action, and action requires us to get out of our comfort zones and take risks."

Altamirano credited her family for their unwavering support and stated that quitting was never an option, according to a press release. Through hard work and dedication, she learned a great deal in the program and gained experience in internships and student teaching, the release said.

"We are tremendously proud of the 17 students who have completed their educational journey through our partnership with NCI and Longwood," said NCI Executive Director Joe Sumner in the release. "This event is a testament to the power of strong, collaborative partnerships and what they can achieve. Through these partnerships, citizens of South Virginia have the opportunity to start, continue, and complete their educational journey right here at home.”

“We are grateful for our partnerships with Longwood and Patrick and Henry, which make these opportunities possible, and we are proud of the pipeline of educators that we are working to establish," Sumner said.

"Speaking with the students recognized, I am excited to see the positive impact they will have on their local communities as they join the workforce as educators and child care experts," Sumner said. "Their hard work and dedication to completing their educational journey ensures the success of the next generation of students. Congratulations to each and every student who was recognized. We are proud of you and honored to be a part of your journey."