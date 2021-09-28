LPMS on partial lockdown Tuesday morning

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The next day, a Tuesday, a lockdown was executed at Campbell Court Elementary School in Bassett. It was in response to “a call from the spouse of an employee,” a HCSO press release stated.

On Thursday, Patrick County High School went on lockdown after a rumored threat about a gun. That threat was found to be unsubstantiated, school officials have said.

Just hours after the PCHS lockdown, families of LPMS students were notified that a student had stated a shooting would occur on campus. He faced disciplinary actions, Perry wrote in the letter about it sent to students’ families that day.

Because of their ages, none of the students involved in those situations was named. In connection with the Campbell Court incident, Brock Addison Stanley, 34, of Bassett was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order (misdemeanor).

“Any time a threat to student safety is reported, our administrators investigate and work closely with Henry County Sheriff’s deputies to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Strayer wrote by email last week, addressing questions about last week’s safety-concern situations.