LPMS on partial lockdown Tuesday morning

Laurel Park Middle School was on partial lockdown this morning – marking the fifth instance of school and law enforcement response to safety concerns in area schools in less than 2 weeks.
In a letter emailed at 5 p.m. to families of LPMS students, Principal Katrina Perry wrote, “Laurel Park Middle School was under a partial lockdown (classes proceeded in their normal manner and visitors were not permitted to enter the building) for approximately 5 minutes while local police addressed a safety situation in the community this morning.
“Our protocol calls for full or partial lockdown in a variety of situations and was enacted today when deputies suggested we do so to ensure student safety. Once police verified that the area was safe, the partial lockdown was lifted.”
No reason for the partial lockdown was given.
Student safety is the school’s top priority, she wrote, and they are “very proud of the way our students and teachers implemented safety procedures today.”
The string of apparently unrelated instances began Sept. 20, when a 14-year-old student at Bassett High School was arrested and charged after faculty reported he had threatened a small group of classmates. He was subsequently detained at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville, a press release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated.
The next day, a Tuesday, a lockdown was executed at Campbell Court Elementary School in Bassett. It was in response to “a call from the spouse of an employee,” a HCSO press release stated.
On Thursday, Patrick County High School went on lockdown after a rumored threat about a gun. That threat was found to be unsubstantiated, school officials have said.
Just hours after the PCHS lockdown, families of LPMS students were notified that a student had stated a shooting would occur on campus. He faced disciplinary actions, Perry wrote in the letter about it sent to students’ families that day.
Because of their ages, none of the students involved in those situations was named. In connection with the Campbell Court incident, Brock Addison Stanley, 34, of Bassett was charged with three counts of violation of a protective order (misdemeanor).
“Any time a threat to student safety is reported, our administrators investigate and work closely with Henry County Sheriff’s deputies to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Strayer wrote by email last week, addressing questions about last week’s safety-concern situations.
Patrick County Public Schools Director of Operations Jason Wood, talking by phone last week, said, “We want to assure you that we always take any type of threat to student safety seriously and have the full cooperation of local law enforcement.”
The schoolwide response on Thursday “shows the great planning that our school division had to ensure our school” was safe, he said. “We are grateful to have such a great working relationship with local law enforcement, because we always take any threat seriously.
Both Wood and Strayer said anyone with any concerns or tips should report them by any method, such as calling, emailing or talking directly with school staff, and that communication is appreciated.