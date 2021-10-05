 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M-HC Historical Society holds silent auction
0 comments

M-HC Historical Society holds silent auction

{{featured_button_text}}

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society is holding its first online silent auction, in conjunction with Blue Jeans & Bling, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 16. Bidding will end at 8 that night.

The items for bidding are:

  •  Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich coupons
  •  $25 ExxonMobil gift cards
  •  Ticket to Floydfest 2022
  •  Tickets to “A Christmas Story” at Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke
  •  Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey tickets
  •  Tickets to Rooster Walk 2022
  •  Admission passes to Children’s Museum of Richmond
  •  Deluxe group wine tasting at Barrel Oak Winery, NoVa
  •  Charcuterie board gift basket
  •  Massage gift certificate
  •  Tickets to NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.
  •  Tickets to Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke
  •  “The Substitution Order” autographed by author Martin Clark
  •  “Justified by Her Children” autographed by author Roy Pollina
  •  Tickets to South Boston Speedway
  •  $25 gift card to Scuffle Hill Brewing Company

To register via text, text “bluejeansbling2021” and your full name to 541-583-4642. Follow the registration link you receive by text from GalaBid.

To register online, go to https://app.galabid.com/bluejeansbling2021, click on the ‘Register’ button and follow the instructions to complete registration.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Who is Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert