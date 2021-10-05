M-HC Historical Society holds silent auction

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society is holding its first online silent auction, in conjunction with Blue Jeans & Bling, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 16. Bidding will end at 8 that night.
The items for bidding are:
- Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich coupons
- $25 ExxonMobil gift cards
- Ticket to Floydfest 2022
- Tickets to “A Christmas Story” at Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke
- Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey tickets
- Tickets to Rooster Walk 2022
- Admission passes to Children’s Museum of Richmond
- Deluxe group wine tasting at Barrel Oak Winery, NoVa
- Charcuterie board gift basket
- Massage gift certificate
- Tickets to NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.
- Tickets to Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke
- “The Substitution Order” autographed by author Martin Clark
- “Justified by Her Children” autographed by author Roy Pollina
- Tickets to South Boston Speedway
- $25 gift card to Scuffle Hill Brewing Company
To register via text, text “bluejeansbling2021” and your full name to 541-583-4642. Follow the registration link you receive by text from GalaBid.
To register online, go to https://app.galabid.com/bluejeansbling2021, click on the ‘Register’ button and follow the instructions to complete registration.