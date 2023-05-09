Johnson Award

Dr. Challen Mabry, recipient of the 2022 Lula White Johnson Distinguished Teacher Award, presented the talk "Organizing Resilience Across the Lifespan Through Attachment" April 27 at New College Institute.

Mabry's presentation was part of the award process. The award includes a monetary prize and a plaque and is given to a faculty member selected from nominations by students, alumni, and staff at NCI.

The award was established in 2010 in memory of Johnson, who taught for several decades at the former Albert Harris High School and Martinsville High School.

Mabry's talk gave the message that secure emotional connections with children and maintaining mindful awareness throughout adulthood can lead to greater resilience, healing of past traumas and stronger bonds with others. "Building secure attachments with children, and continuing mindful awareness as adults, offers an increased likelihood of resilience, healing traumas, and deeper connection with others," she said.

Mabry is a Licensed Professional Counselor in Virginia and teaches in the Master of Arts in Counseling at Bluefield University in NCI’s online program. She holds a bachelor's degree from Hollins University in psychology and sociology and a master's degree and doctoral degree in counselor education from Virginia Tech. She has additional focused training and certifications in applied behavior analysis, trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapy and equine assisted psychotherapy. Her professional experience has been focused on providing community-based behavioral health services.

“New College Institute is incredibly proud of Dr. Mabry, and we are grateful for Bluefield University's partnership. Dr. Mabry's presentation brings such an enriching opportunity for citizens of Martinsville/Henry County,” stated NCI Executive Director Joe Sumner in a press release. “It was evident that she is certainly deserving of the title of Distinguished Teacher of the Year.”

Land Conservancy

The Southern Virginia Land Conservancy will honor the Dyer family for its donation of land along the Dick & Willie Passage.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Spruce Street Trailhead, 1900 Spruce St. Attendees will walk a short way south on the passage trail to the ceremony location. Because of limited parking, shuttle service will be available from St. Joseph Catholic Church at 2481 Spruce St. beginning at 10 a.m.

Representatives from the Southern Virginia Land Conservancy, Henry County and the Dyer family are scheduled to speak at the event.

The Dyer family donated more than 200 acres of land along Mulberry Creek between US 58 Business and Spruce Street, along a section of the Dick & Willie Passage currently under construction. The land lies mostly in Henry County with a smaller piece in the city.

Hugh and Catherine Dyer, owned the land and left it to their grandchildren after their deaths. The grandchildren, spread between Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Colorado, sold Henry County a strip of land for the Dick & Willie Passage trail and donated the rest to the Southern Virginia Land Conservancy.

The donated land will buffer the trail and help to maintain its natural character.

The Southern Virginia Land Conservancy, established in 2019 as a branch of Roanoke’s Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, protects rural land and water in Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania and Halifax counties, and the cities of Martinsville and Danville. For more information on the Southern Virginia Land Conservancy, visit svalc.org or contact Chris Holdren at 276-224-6489 or choldren@svalc.org.