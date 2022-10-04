 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after Franklin Co. crash

A Hardy man died Monday from injuries sustained in a Thursday automobile crash.

The crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. Thursday on Route 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County, the Virginia State Police reports.

A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Route 678, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Raymond Leon Chisom, 80, of Hardy drove the Jeep. He had been wearing his seatbelt and was transported Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

