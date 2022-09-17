Man dies in Franklin Co. crash

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday on Route 615, 5 miles east of Route 220 in Franklin County.

A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when the vehicle ran of the right side of the roadway and overturned. striking a tree.

The Toyota was driven by Nolan Dean Young, 20, of Callaway. Young was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, the report states.

The crash remains under investigation.