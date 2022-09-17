 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies in Franklin Co. crash

  • 0

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred at 6:15 p.m. Friday on Route 615, 5 miles east of Route 220 in Franklin County.

A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when the vehicle ran of the right side of the roadway and overturned. striking a tree.

The Toyota was driven by Nolan Dean Young, 20, of Callaway. Young was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, the report states.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DeShanta Hairston new FAHI executive director

DeShanta Hairston new FAHI executive director

The Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) has selected DeShanta Hairston as its new executive director and even though she hasn’t officially started yet, she has many ideas to help the museum thrive.

The video wars of reversion

The video wars of reversion

The city of Martinsville and county of Henry’s debate on reversion has spilled over into social media in the form of videos taking aim at each other.

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert