Marc Workshop meets donation goals: Funds for wheelchair accessible bus and building renovations

Thanks to some poker games, donations by anonymous area natives and a grant, Marc Workshop can double its capacity and has a new bus.

Those are the two main goals Executive Director Melody Justice has had since stepping into that role in March 2018, she said.

Marc Workshop is a non-profit organization that “assists adults with disabilities in achieving self-sufficiency, and increased social interactions leading to greater community integration,” according to the company’s Facebook page.

The structure of the workshop changed in December 2018 with the closing of the sheltered workshop, which provided vocational services. The workshop transitioned into day support services only.

The workshop began a fundraising effort in 2019 to help purchase a wheelchair accessible bus, Justice wrote by email. The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3739 helped raise money for the bus with a letter campaign and a poker run.

After this, the pandemic hit, and they still made an effort put money aside to go towards the bus, but everything was put on hold “due to uncertainties regarding our future,” wrote Justice.

In August 2021 The Give Back to Martinsville-Henry County Project group donated money to the workshop. Justice said that she couldn’t give the amount but that “it was substantial.”

The Give Back to MHC Project is a group of people who grew up in the area and no longer live here, but they have “a collective goal to assist their childhood community with revitalization efforts,” said Justice.

The group formed when they saw the community undergoing major socioeconomic changes at their 40th class reunion, Justice wrote. They saw the furniture factory closures, the job loss that came with those closures and the struggle to bring new commerce and industry to the area.

Their donation was made in honor of Charlotte Pigg, a long-term participant of Marc Workshop. Justice said that Pigg is “a true light in our community and a wonderful example of the success that can be achieved by an individual who has a disability.”

The group chooses one “entity to provide assistance to” each year, and the workshop was “lucky enough to be one of those,” she added.

The donation allowed the workshop to meet their monetary goals and purchase their wheelchair accessible bus in December.

The workshop also received an $18,000 grant from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, which allowed them to complete renovations on their building, Justice wrote.

The renovation was needed for the Marc Workshop to double the number of clients they serve, from the present 17.

The workshop needs approval of their facility from the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services, their licensing agency, to expand their capacity, said Justice.

This involves a site visit where they will look at “the physicality of the building in which services are provided” and determine whether capacity can be adjusted, Justice added. Improvements would include a sensory room.

“Marc is truly humbled by the support from those who helped to make our goals a reality; we would like to formally acknowledge those that made it all possible,” said Justice.