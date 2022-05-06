Martinsville area under Tornado Watch

The Martinsville area is under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

A Tornado Watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area, so people should be prepared to act quickly if they suspect a tornado is approaching. A Tornado Warning means that a tornado actually has been sighted or spotted by weather radar.

A tornado brings imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The National Weather Service says spotter activation likely will be needed: Submit reports to 866-215-4324, email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov, online at www.weather.gov/rnk or over social media.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast today by the National Weather Service. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rains. The day's high is not expected to top 75.

Overall new rainfall amounts are between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts being possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are expected to calm before 11 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rains.

The low tonight is expected to reach 55, and a southwesterly wind is expected to blow between 3 and 8 miles per hour. There's an 80% change of overnight rain, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half inch possible.

On Saturday, showers are likely, possibly giving way to a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The high is expected to be near 68. The day will start with calming winds going 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur before 9 p.m., then showers. It should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday should be cloudy but not rainy, with a high near 61. The upcoming week is expected to be slightly cooler than this week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.