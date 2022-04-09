Martinsville City Council Agenda for April

City Council
The Martinsville City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.
Included on the agenda are:
- Read and present a proclamation recognizing the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month
- Read and present a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the City of Martinsville.
- Consider adoption of a resolution recognizing April as Fair Housing Month and expressing the City’s pledge to provide equal housing opportunities for all citizens.
- Hear an update on Martinsville Mustangs Baseball.
- Hear an update from Lisa Watkins of the M-HC Chamber of Commerce regarding activities related to the City/C-PEG Small Business Development contract.
- Hear an update from Building Inspections regarding demolition of structures within the city.
- Consider authorizing staff to execute an option agreement with Martinsville Methodist Properties Inc. for the possible acquisition of certain properties at the corner of Depot and Lester Streets.
- Hear public comment from citizens on matters not listed on the printed agenda. To participate, send your comments: by email to Karen Roberts, Clerk of Council, at kroberts@ci.martinsville.va.us; by phone to 403-5182; by fax to 276-403-5280; or by mail to City of Martinsville, Attn: Karen Roberts, P.O. Drawer 1112, Martinsville, VA 24114. Comments must be received by noon on Monday. Citizens requesting to speak at the Council meeting must make their request known by 12 p.m. on Monday.
The 33-page agenda packet, which includes documents giving information on the matters to be addressed, can be seen or downloaded from the online version of this article at www.martinsvillebulletin.com.