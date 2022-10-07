Martinsville City Council agenda

City Council
The Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers in the City Municipal Building.
The meeting will begin with a closed session at 6 p.m.
Matters on the agenda for the regular 7 p.m. session include:
- An update from New College Institute Interim Executive Director Christina Reed
- Public input on the future of the Paradise Inn at 802 W. Fayette St.
- A public hearing for the purpose of transferring ownership of certain City-owned properties to the Martinsville Land Bank Authority
- Consideration of selling the vacant lot at 228 Amy Ave., which is owned by the Martinsville Land Bank Authority, to The Lester Group.
- An update from Council members who attended the 2022 Virginia Municipal League conference in Richmond last week
- Consideration of approval of the consent agenda involving re-appropriation of unspent funds from the FY22 budget year to FY21.
- Hear public comment from citizens on matters not listed on the printed agenda. To participate, send your comments: by email to Karen Roberts, Clerk of Council, at kroberts@ci.martinsville.va.us; by phone to 403-5182; by fax to 276-403-5280; or by mail to City of Martinsville, Attn: Karen Roberts, P.O. Drawer 1112, Martinsville, VA 24114. Comments must be received by noon on Monday. Citizens requesting to speak at the Council meeting must make their request known by 12 p.m. on Monday.