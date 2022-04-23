Martinsville City Council and Neighborhood Meeting for Southside Agendas

Neighborhood Meeting

Martinsville City Council will hold a Neighborhood Community Meeting for the Southside area at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fuller Memorial Baptist Church, 1204 Askin Street.

The meeting will start with a tour of the Southside Area. Then, at the church, the agenda will be:

Update of the neighborhood tour

Review of prior inspection concerns

Hear comments and questions from citizens

City Council

The Martinsville City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.

Included on the agenda are:

Hear an overview of the Monday Southside neighborhood tour and meeting.

Consider proclamations recognizing: May 1-7 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week in Martinsville; May as Guillian-Barre Syndrome and Chronis Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy awareness month; and May as Building Safety Month.

Hear an update from Taxing Authority Consulting Services on efforts related to delinquent tax collections, and approve a resolution authorizing the city treasurer to employ the services of a private collection attorney

Conduct a public hearing on the 2021 update of the MHC Solid Waste Management Plan

Consider adoption on first reading Ordinance 2022-3 enacting or amending certain sections of the Code of the City of Martinsville regarding use of electric scooters

Hear information related to possible use of ARPA funds for uptown renewal

Consider a request by the Virginia Municipal League to submit nominations for membership on the VML 2022 Policy Committees

Hear a presentation on the proposed FY23 City budget

Hear public comment from citizens on matters not listed on the printed agenda. To participate, send your comments: by email to Karen Roberts, Clerk of Council, at kroberts@ci.martinsville.va.us; by phone to 403-5182; by fax to 276-403-5280; or by mail to City of Martinsville, Attn: Karen Roberts, P.O. Drawer 1112, Martinsville, VA 24114. Comments must be received by noon on Monday. Citizens requesting to speak at the Council meeting must make their request known by 12 p.m. on Monday.

The 33-page agenda packet, which includes documents giving information on the matters to be addressed, can be seen or downloaded from the online version of this article at www.martinsvillebulletin.com.

