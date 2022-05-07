Martinsville City Council meeting agenda

City Council
Martinsville City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville.
Included on the agenda are:
- Recognize a student from Martinsville Middle School’s 7th grade class as Virginia Municipal League’s Region 2 winner of the 2022 “If I Were Mayor” essay contest.
- Consider presentation of a Proclamation regarding National Police Week 2022 and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.
- Read and Present a Proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of Piedmont Community Services.
- Consider adoption on second reading, Ordinance 2022-3 enacting or amending certain sections of the Code of the City of Martinsville regarding use of electric scooters.
- Conduct a Public Hearing on the City’s FY22-23 Budget and consider approval of Budget Ordinance 2022-U-2 on first reading.
- Hear public comment from citizens on matters not listed on the printed agenda. To participate, send your comments: by email to Karen Roberts, Clerk of Council, at kroberts@ci.martinsville.va.us; by phone to 403-5182; by fax to 276-403-5280; or by mail to City of Martinsville, Attn: Karen Roberts, P.O. Drawer 1112, Martinsville, VA 24114. Comments must be received by noon on Monday. Citizens requesting to speak at the Council meeting must make their request known by 12 p.m. on Monday.
The 14-page agenda packet, which includes documents giving information on the matters to be addressed, can be seen or downloaded from the online version of this article at www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.