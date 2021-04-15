Martinsville Fire Station gets major renovation

The Martinsville Fire Department's 1948 Company 2 Fire Station on Starling Avenue in Martinsville has had a major indoor renovation thanks to teamwork.

Because of a roof leak, the plaster walls of the station’s sitting room had been damaged.

“It was a big mess,” MFD Capt. Tim Jamison said. “We lived with the damage to the walls for a while.”

And living with it is no exaggeration: Firefighters work 24-hour shifts that start at 7 a.m. and live at the fire station, performing various duties on site, never knowing when the alarm will sound and they would be off to a fire or medical emergency.

Once the roof leak was repaired, the walls could be fixed, too. The project started with trustees from the Martinsville City Jail's inmate work crew program through the city sheriff’s office. The trustees worked under the direction of Lt. Daniel Brannock and Lt. Todd Owen, who oversaw the whole project, Jamison said.

The trustees came to the job with varied experience and a great deal of expertise. “They did a lot of work to it, helping get down a lot of the damage,” Jamison said.