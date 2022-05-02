Martinsville Grand Jury hands down 94 indictments

Robert Wayne Reynolds will finally stand trial in the 2017 death of Katherine White Likens.

Reynolds, 56, of 103 Maple St., Apt 1, Martinsville was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday on first degree murder. Reynolds had been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial and has been receiving psychological treatment since his arrest in the brutal death of Katherine White Likens, whose battered body was found in a wooded area in the city almost four years ago.

The indictment against Reynolds was part of 63 direct and 31 certified indictments handed down by the Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Andre Douglas King, 52, of 109 Dunlap Alley, Martinsville, was indicted for murder in the first degree degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and convicted felon (non-violent) possession and transport firearm.

On the evening of June 27 Martinsville police officers responded to 1446 West Fayette St. (Maplewood Apartments) in reference to shots being fired and man who had been shot, a Criminal Complaint states. Officers arrived and located the victim, Charles Brandon Coleman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. Throughout the investigation, security camera video was obtained from the property management.

Video from the property management’s security camera showed an altercation between the victim and a man in a camouflage shirt that evening, the report states. During the altercation a firearm was discharged by the male in the camouflage shirt, striking the victim in the left arm and right chest area, the report states. The victim fled on foot into an open area of the complex, and the suspect gathered belongings from the area of the altercation, it states. The suspect chased the victim on foot to the rear of a apartment building, drew a handgun and fired again, striking the victim in the back, it states. On June 30 a cooperating witness positively identified King as the man in the video wearing the camouflage shirt. His criminal history reflects 15 prior felony convictions, the record shows.

Gregory Yuron Campbell, 48, of 2575 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Axton, was indicted for eluding police – endangerment and two counts of child abuse and neglect, for an offense that was alleged to have happened Dec. 4. On Dec. 4, the Criminal Complaint states, Officer S. Rogers conducted a traffic stop on a black jeep on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of 240 Commonwealth Blvd., the report states, and then sped away.

The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, even going into opposite lanes of traffic, as the office pursued with sirens. The vehicle finally came to a stop on Chestnut Knob Road, where it was discovered an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old were inside.

William Alonzo Vaughn, 61, of 157 Early Hairston Drive, Bassett, was indicted for assault and battery of law enforcement officer. On Dec. 31, an officer responded to Fas Mart on Brookdale Street in response to a subject drinking in public “and causing issues in the store,” the Criminal Complaint reads. He “had an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was cursing and yelling in the store.” After the officer arrested him and while trying to put him in the patrol vehicle, Vaughn spat on him, the report reads.

Amanda Lynn Wolfe, 25, of 137 Old Mill Road, Ridgeway, was indicted for possess schedule I or II drug. On Dec. 5, the Criminal Complaint states, Officer S. Rogers conducted a traffic stop on a tan Buick for speeding. He asked the passenger’s information because she was not wearing a safety belt. She gave a name and date of birth which a DMV photo showed to be false, the complaint states. “The accused subsequently admitted that she lied because she knew she was wanted,” the complaint states; she had an outstanding warrant with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The officer saw from his backseat camera that she removed an item from her bra and placed it inside a body cavity, the report states. She later “voluntarily retrieved a jewelry bag containing a crystal residue from her” body cavity and turned it over to a female police officer, the report states.

Brian Walter Martin, 36, of 1101 Cherry St., Martinsville, was indicted on eluding police- endangerment, for an offense that was alleged to happen June 18. He had been out on $5,000 secured bond, but the bond was revoked due to violating its conditions of “the standard ones imposed by the Court, including no consumption of alcoholic beverages and good behavior.” Records explain that on July 30, he appeared on a digital inmate visitation platform (a video call with an inmate) drinking an Ice House Ale and holding a bottle of liquor. In the same video, a man next to him brandished what appeared to be a firearm, the record, which includes screenshots of the video call, states.

Other indictments:

Joey Ray Brown, 46, of 3625 Greenhill Drive, Martinsville: convicted felon (non-violent) possession and transport. firearm, possess firearm while possess drugs and possess w/ intent to distribute controlled schedule I and II drug, from an offense that was alleged to have happened on July 12, 2021.

Emily Ann Church, 27, of 594 Grand Lake Dr., Ridgeway: possess schedule I or II drug, with alleged offense date Oct. 4.

Anthony Elijah Coles, 24, of 91 Saddleridge Road, Bassett: possess schedule I or II drug, with alleged offense date Nov. 16.

Cindy Lou Custer, 52, of 610 Wilson Ave., Martinsville: possess schedule I or II drug, with date of alleged offense Dec. 8, 2020.

Cheree Nicole Dalton, 31, of 1380 Trent Hill Drive, Bassett: forgery of a public record, with alleged offense date Aug. 28.

Daniel Anderson Davis, 26, of 319 Starling Ave., #6, Martinsville: convicted felon (non-violent) possession and transportation of firearm, for an offense that was alleged to have happened on July 21, 2019.

Christy Marie Flanigan, 31, of 926 Banks Road, Martinsville: possess schedule I or II drug, with date of alleged offense Feb. 15.

Richard Thomas Fowler, 41, of 1175 Tahoe Drive, Collinsville: possess schedule I or II drug, for an offense that was alleged to have happened July 16, 2020.

Angela Maria Gilley, 35, 27 Pine Ridge Lane, Bassett, malicious wounding – general, for an offense that was alleged to have happened Aug. 28.

Tracy Ray Hairston, 49, of 168 Lowland Drive, Martinsville: firearm – falsify consent form, with a date of alleged offense July 29.

Sara Mosby Hodge, 33, of 227 Stuart St., Martinsville: convicted felon possess/transport ammo and convicted felon possess/transport firearm, with alleged offense date Jan. 20.

Andre Marice Reynolds, 33, of 10 Moss Street, Apt. 7, Martinsville: possess schedule I or II drug, for alleged offense date of Nov. 6.

Daniel Carmen Salinas, 29, of 80 Dorothy Drive, Martinsville: possess schedule I or II drug for an offense that was alleged to have happened April 13, 2021.

Jordan Reese Thomas, 22, 10 Moss Street, Apt. 7, Martinsville, possess schedule I or II drug; date of arrest Feb. 1, for an offense that was alleged to have happened on Nov. 6.

Robert Lee Underwood, 51, of 803 Roy St., Martinsville: possess schedule I or II drug an offense that was alleged to have happened on May 7, 2021.

Ricky Dale Vaden, 46, of 379 Collins Road (Warren Correctional Institute) Manson, North Carolina and 649 Plantation Road, Axton, VA, 24054 (Rockingham County Jail), failure to appear for an offense that was alleged to have happened on May 28, 2013.

Shanta Elaine Walker, 50, of 713 Beechnut Ln., Martinsville: possess schedule I or II drug with alleged offense day May 16.

Eric Dwayne Wright, 41, of 549 Hobson Road, Axton: possess schedule I or II drug, with alleged offense date Nov. 7, 2019.

