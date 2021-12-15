Martinsville pays tribute to Virgin Mary

Sunday for many people was the holiday el Dia de la Virgen — the Day of Virgin Mary of Guadalupe — and it was celebrated in splendor Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

El Dia de la Virgen (The Day of Virgin Mary of Guadalupe) is a national holiday in Mexico and also is celebrated by Hispanics, Catholics and others across the Americas. The observance featured music by mariachis, Mass, Aztec dances by Danza San Jose de Martinsville and a traditional Mexican dinner.

The original day of Virgin Mary was Dec. 12, 1531 – a day which changed the course of religion and culture in Mexico.

The Spaniards, who had conquered Mexico, were trying to convert the indigenous peoples to Catholicism. However, they weren’t getting very far in convincing the Aztecs and other native peoples to let go of their long-held beliefs in many gods.

On that day almost five centuries ago, Juan Diego, an Aztec, was walking in a desert when he was stopped by the appearance of Virgin Mary. She told Juan Diego to go to the bishop and ask him to build a church in that place, the Hill of Tepeyac. Juan Diego did so, but the bishop did not believe him.

The Virgin Mary appeared before Juan Diego again and told him to collect flowers from the top of the hill – impossible, since it was December, and there would not be any flowers, neither for the time of year nor for the geographical region. However, he went to the hill and found that it was covered in beautiful Castilian roses. As Mary had asked him, he collected flowers in his cape and brought them to show the bishop.

When Juan Diego gave the bishop the cape carrying the flowers, both discovered that once the flowers were removed, the Virgin Mary’s image remained emblazoned on the cape.

That is the image that is replicated on paintings, religious icons, books, decorations, ornaments, statues, T-shirts and the hoods of sports cars and pickup trucks, even now, half a millennium later.

When the bishop saw the image of the Virgin Mary on the cape, plus the flowers that could not have grown naturally in that region at that time, he believed Juan Diego’s message. He had The Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe built on the hill of Tepeyac in what is now Mexico City.

A new Basilica was built on the hill between 1930-1976. More than 27 million people visit it each year — about a third of them today.

