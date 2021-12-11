Martinsville pays tribute to Virgin Mary

Today for for many people is the holiday el Dia de la Virgen -- the Day of Virgin Mary of Guadalupe -- and it was celebrated in splendor Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

El Dia de la Virgen (The Day of Virgin Mary of Guadalupe) is a national holiday in Mexico and also is celebrated by Hispanics, Catholics and others across the Americas. On Saturday, the holiday was celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The observance featured music by mariachis, Mass, Aztec dances by Danza San Jose de Martinsville and a traditional Mexican dinner.

The original day of Virgin Mary was Dec. 12, 1531 – a day which changed the course of religion and culture in Mexico.

The Spaniards, who had conquered Mexico, were trying to convert the indigenous peoples to Catholicism. However, they weren’t getting very far in convincing the Aztecs and other native peoples to let go of their long-held beliefs in many gods.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On that day almost five centuries ago, Juan Diego, an Aztec, was walking in a desert when he was stopped by the appearance of Virgin Mary. She told Juan Diego to go to the bishop and ask him to build a church in that place, the Hill of Tepeyac. Juan Diego did so, but the bishop did not believe him.