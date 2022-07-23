Martinsville property transactions, compiled Friday, July 22, for publication

The following property transfers were recorded recently in Martinsville and compiled by the Bulletin on Friday, July 22:

From Anna B. Bonniwell to Mason Brown on June 15: Deed of gift with life estate, property on Mulberry Court.

From David L. Cooper II to Deborah Ann Cooper on June 13: 749 Indian Trail, $150,000 (assessed price $134,400)

From Brenda D. Hairston and James W. Hairston to Catherine A. Parramore: property formerly owned by Millie Pearl Drewery until 1997, $85,000 (assessed value $22,400)

From Price Rentals LLC to Daniel Eugene Murphy on June 17: 339 Greyson St., $150,000 (assessed value $47,200)

From Clyde Junior Foster and Aurelia P. Foster to Carmen Alejandra Duran Cruz on June 27: property on north side of Olympia Street, all o flot 6 of the George Johnson Estate Subdivision, $70,000 (assessed value $29,500)

From Jill Blanch Hairston to Thomas and Sons Investments LLC of North Carolina on June 14: property on Fayette Street, $1,000 (assessed value $27,300)

Deed of Gift and Distribution between JBS Capital LLC of Virginia to Jacob Gibson of Roanoke (member of JBS Capital) on June 27: whereas JBS Capital LLC (with members Brian Taylor and Scott Leffel) had acquired properties from A&L Properties of Martinsville on Sept. 30, 2020, and from Piedmont Concrete Corporation of VA on Sept. 30, 2020, and Karen Moneque Green on Sept. 9, 2020; conveying these five parcels: lots in Sylvan Ridge Subdivision, lot on west side of Drewry Road, lot 59A in Sylvan Ridge, lot on southeast side of Drewery Road; and lots 32.5 feet fronting the southeast side of Drewry Road.

Deed of Contribution on June 28 from Jacob Gibson to OG Capital LLC of Roanoke: those five parcels listed above as conveyed by JBS Capital LLC to Gibson on June 27. Deed of trust on $1,325,000 principal granted by OG Capital LLC of Roanoke to ValleyStar Credit Union signed on June 28 by OG Capital members Jacob E. Gibson and Steven C. Oakes Jr.

From Maureen M. Aaron to Monica Fernandes on June 28: 807 Jefferson Circle, $94,900 (assessed value $53,200)

From William M. Turner to V&W Real Estate LLC on June 7:lot on northeast side of Forest Street, $45,000 (assessed value $52,500)

From Roger P. Hornsby to John Martone and Lisa M. Martone on June 24: 1616 Meadowview Lane, $225,000 (assessed value $126,000)

Gift Deed, from William D. Winn to Misty Bishop Whiteford: lot on south side of Roselawn Heights

From Alisha Lamm and Robert Lamm to James Edward Davis IV on July 1: 309 Wingfield St., $49,000 (assessed value $6,000)

From Ryan E. Barrow to Daniel P. Digiacobbe and Robin D. Digiacobbe on May 24: 714 Susan Lane, $210,000 (assessed value $152,900)

From Nina Finey, sole heir of Otis Benjamin Finney, to James L. Wilson on July 1: lot on north side of Jordan Street, $4,000 (assessed value $4,000)

From Donna Gibbs Haneline and June G. Williams to Yee Ni Sung on June 23: 321 Brown St., $60,000 (assessed value $72,500)

From Abner B. Harrington and Ashley G. Harrington to Mark Ashley Hudson and Ashley B. Hudson on June 27: 1025 Morningside Lane, $260,000 (assessed value $166,800)

From Eastland Properties LLC to Dillon E. Spencer on July 7: 122 Pebble Road, $125,000 (assessed value $97,700)

From Sharon Sleeper, sole devisee of Arthur M. Sleeper to Jerom Tayag and Hazel Lintag Tayag on July 8: 1121 Cherokee Trail, $229,900 (assessed value $198,500)

From Neal Long LT Trust, C.S. Lester, Trustee, and Stallings Memorial LT Trust, G.E. Ennis, Trustee, to Ruben D. Duran Cruz and Norma T. Portillo Gonzalez on July 5: lots on east side of Dillard Street, $12,000 (assessed value $8,900)

From Lute Pease Trust, C.S. Lester, Trustee, and Harmon Community Trust, G.E. Ennis, Trustee, to Ruben D. Duran Cruz and Norma T. Portillo Gonzalez on July 5: 1311 Rivermont Heights, $38,000 (assessed value $30,000)