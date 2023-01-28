Martinsville property transactions including the first of the Balabanis purchases

The following are recent property transactions in the City of Martinsville, including the first of the recorded sales of the properties of the late Ted Balabanis:

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte, Trustee of the Theofilos G. Balabanis Trust Fund F/B/O The George T. and Elizabeth P. Balabanis Charitable Foundation on Dec. 29, to Hertzler Contracting LLC: 224 Pine Street, $40,950.

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte, Trustee of the Theofilos G. Balabanis Trust Fund F/B/O The George T. and Elizabeth P. Balabanis Charitable Foundation on Dec. 27 to Elvis Witcher and Pamela P. Witcher of Rocky Mount: 1111 Chatham Heights Road, 841 Liberty St., 911 Liberty St., 909 Liberty St., $260,400.

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte, Trustee of the Theofilos G. Balabanis Trust Fund F/B/O The George T. and Elizabeth P. Balabanis Charitable Foundation to Leandra Rae Martin and Andrew Davidson of Eden, N.C., on Dec. 2: Lot on west side of Maple Street, $25,200.

From Eric H. Monday on Jan. 10 to Robert A. King and Shanna K. Francisco-King: Lot at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Princeton Street (401 Forest St.), $50,000.

Gift Deed from Gary W. Martin on Oct. 4 to Kerry G. Smith: Lot 27 Section B of Forest Park Subdivision of Lanier Farm Inc..

From Ashby R. Pritchett, Executor of the estate of the late Hollis Edward Crowe, on Jan. 12 to Pamela Urban and Darlene Derosa: $125,000.

Trustee’s Deed from Lenox Title Trustee Services LLC and Royal D. Walton and Juanita C. Walton to Igloo Properties IV LLC on Nov. 5: Property on northern line of Smith Rucker Road with west line of Overland Ridge Avenue, $42,862.09

Deed of Gift from Roy D. Manning Jr., as surviving joint tenant of the late John Cassell and Janie S. Cassell, to Roy D. Manning and Cheyenne Manning: 716 Indian Trail.

Gift Deed from Chelsey Monique Ingram to Andre Lavon Hodge and Chelsey Monique Ingram on Jan. 10: Lot on east side of Warren Court.

From Michael Ondra Hairston and Anthony Leon Hairston on Jan. 10 to Olton B. Swanson and Constance Swanson: 812 Clarke Road, $202,000.

From NGM LLC to James Lawrence on Jan. 11: 704 Auburn St., $130,000.

From Reberiano G. Mendoza and Maria R. Gutierrez on Jan. 11 to Imer Sylejmani: Lot on northwesterly side of Wilson Street and easterly side of South Memorial Boulevard, $137,000.

From Kaylee Cannaday and William Cannaday on Jan. 10 to Harvey J. Tucker: 521 Glendale St., $124,000.

From Erizzell Martin and Alice Juanita Martin on Ja. 13 to J Schmidt LLC: 16 High St., $18,000.

From Eastland Properties LLC on Jan. 19 to Aaron B. Hairston and Imani T. Hairston: 1604 Spruce St. Extension, $180,000.