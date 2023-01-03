Martinsville property transactions recorded through Dec. 30

The following are recent property transactions in the City of Martinsville, recorded through Dec. 30:

From Jeffrey D. Barrow and Sharon M. Barrow on Nov. 28 to Dawn Minkema: 104 Arrowhead Trail, $250,000

From Brent Reynolds, Mark Reynolds, Barry Reynolds and Kay F. Reynolds, heirs of Alvice Paul Reynolds, to top Ground Properties LLC on Oct. 18: 540 Lot S, Memorial Blvd. (at Henry Street); notation on deed that the deed is exempt from recordation taxes.

Gift Deed from Theodore Fredrick Crutchfield to his daughter Brittany Marian Hodge on Nov. 20: 111 North Moss St.

From Winn Properties LLC to Eduardo Chacon Chavez and Margarita Tamayo Chacon on Nov. 30: 116 Emmette St., $135,000

From Sammy G. Wright and Robin H. Wright to Stone Dynamics on Nov. 8: Lot on U.S. 220, $3,200

From Sherman L. Emler to Olga Marina Videa Mejia on Nov. 16: Property on Dillard Street, $3,500

From Angelika W. Canada to Susan Carol Gardner on Nov. 28: 304 Wren Court, $89,000

From Ruby G. Balabanis to TMR Property Management LLC on Nov. 30: 606 Watt St., $37,000

From David E. Hall and Christy A. Marshall-Hall on Dec. 1 to Eric S. Moore and Jessica B. Moore: 1226 Knollwood Place, $340,000

From HFT Legacy LLC of North Carolina to Antoinette Merchant on Nov. 18: Lot G, 743 square feet, in Fox Trott East Townhouses on the southeast side of Smith Lake Road and northeast side of Forest Street Extension, $92,500

From Eileen Gigliotti to Qualease Tinsley on Dec. 5: 625 Mica Street, $84,700

From Catherine Cardwell on Dec. 7 to Lorenzo Long on Dec. 7: lot on north lane of Askin Street, $40,000

Gift Deed with Life Estate from Joan H. Hodge to Jeremy O’Dell Hodge on Nov. 30: 1147 Yorkshire Road

From Engle Properties on Dec. 5 to Keystone Capital Partners LLC: Tract on northwest side of Carol Street, $62,500

From Martha Turner, executrix of the estate of Frances Bingman Ashburn on Dec. 8 to Norman Prillaman: 113 Roselawn Heights, $32,000

From Lisa R. Smith to AF Investments LLC on Dec. 6: 1048 Oak Street, $60,000

Deed-in-Lieu of Foreclosure from Glen E. Hairston on Dec. 8 to Martinsville First Savings Bank: 312 Forest St. (loan balance $18,663.56); also 509 Letcher St. (loan balance $25,641.31); also 1409 Rivermont Heights (loan balance $15,215.63

From Boy & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge (BGCBR) on Dec. 9 to Bear Investment Properties LLC:$215,000: lots on east side of Blankenship Road, property which was donated to the BGCBR by Mollye Sue Greene Rhea and Connie Lee Greene Nyholm, daughters of the late Earle Greene

Gift Deed from Jose S. Telles on Dec. 12 to Josefa Del Socorro Perez: 814 Highland Ridge Road

From Thomas P. Parker to Mark Arbogast on Nov. 19: Tract on north side of Hold Street, $35,000

Deed of Gift from Gwendolyn M. Williams to Brittany S. Thomas on March 5: 902 A Street

From Staci F. Soper AKA Staci Ficarrotto to Bowles Quirk Properties LLC on Dec. 13: 714 Prospect Hill Drive, $80,000

Gift Deed from Thomas F. Kendall to Mary Ruth Kendall on Dec. 14: 218 Pine St., 1210 Bertha Road, 209 Park St., lot on Union Street, lot on Askin St., lot on south side of Clift Street and 608 ½ Clift St.

From Thomas F. Kendall and Mary Ruth Kendall to Lawrence David Martin on Dec. 14: Lot on Pine Street, $35,000

From Ronald K. Mills and Courtnaye Adams Mills on Nov. 4 to Rosaelia Chavez Valderrama: 12 Bondurant St., $31,500

From Martinsville Home Buyers LLC on Nov. 18 to NBS Martinsville LLC: lot at southwest intersection of Figsboro Road (SR 108) and Big Janes Street $40,000

From William Hankins and Victoria Hankins on Dec. 19 to John Tyler Freeland, William Lewis Freeland Jr. and Terry Freeland: 1511 Whittle Road, Martinsville, $46,000

From City of Martinsville to Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority on Dec. 20: Lot on easterly side of Warren Court, $20,650

From Draper/Favero/Summers Partnership to Veronica Favero on Dec. 20: 407 E. Church St., $150,000

From HFT Legacy LLC to Hannah Dalton and Kelsey Johnson on Nov. 27: 743-square-foot townhouse at Fox Trott East Townhouses at Smith Lake Road and Forest Street Extension, $95,000

From Habitat for Humanity of Martinsville and Henry County to The Land of Goshen LLC of New York on Dec. 20: Lots shown on a map of Woodside Heights, $2,000

From Lanier Farm Inc. on Dec. 6 to Mica Street LLC, Crawford 31Realty LLC:714 Beverly Road, $3,250

Withdrawal of Filed Notice of Federal Interest: 21-23 Fayette St.

From Martinsville Home Buyers LLC to Brian Scott on Dec. 19: Lot at intersection of Augusta Street and Dearborn Street, $55,000

From Martinsville Smiles LLC to RMC Real Estate LLC on Dec. 22: Lot on east side of Starling Avenue at Hairston Street, $61,389.79

From Martinsville Home Buyers LLC to CO-1 LLC of Virginia: Lot at D Street, $22,000

From Jeffrey Dwayne Kirks on Dec. 27 to Kerry Ann Justice and Michael Paul Justice: Lot on east side of Mulberry Road, $400,000

From James Walter Tuggle on Dec. 27 to Titan Industries LLC of Virginia:m707 Perdue St., $8,500

From Winn Properties LLC on Dec. 20 to MWM & SCM LLC: Lot at corner of Booker Road and 1701 Church Street Extension, $1,285,000

From Conrad N. Lavinder, Sharon L. Nieves and Barry A. Lavinder on Nov. 14 to KHS Investments LLC: Lot at Forest Avenue Extension and Childress Drive, $48,000

Deed of Gift from Mervyn R. King and Virginia R. King to Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness: Two parcels on Fayette Street, Dec. 21