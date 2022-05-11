 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Martinsville property transactions recorded through May 10

  • 0

From Emmanuel College, devisee under will of the late Hubert Ray Poole, to Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC, 715 N. Memorial Blvd., on April 15: property on Pine and Stuart streets, $49,200 (tax assessed value $46,200).

From Waylon Cox-Ingram to AF Housing LLC on April 22: 307 Brown St., $55,000 (tax assessed value $60,000)

From Naomi H. Aytch to Thomas Arnold Pedersen Jr. on April 28: Lot on west side of Dundee Court, $149,500 (tax value $120,000)

From Kenneth Brent Edwards Jr. to Ernestine H. Edwards on May 4: lot on east side of First Street, through gift deed.

From Brent Reynolds, Mark Reynolds, Barry Reynolds, Kay F. Reynolds, sole heirs at law of the late Alvice Paul Reynolds, on May 3: Lot 8 on south side of Memorial Boulevard facing the north side of Henry Street, $44,100 (assessed value $25,400)

From Lanier Farm Inc. to Tequila Sport Bar and Grill Inc.: 4 lots on the east side of Parkview Avenue, May 9, $70,000 (assessed value $75,200)

People are also reading…

From Antonio M. Alvarez and Ana E. Alvarez to Johnny R. Goins Sr. and Mary G. Goins on May 3: lot on the north side of Jefferson Circle, $130,000 (assessed value $70,800).

From Heritage Properties One LLC (Mervyn King and Virginia King) to Elevated Milestones LLC on May 9: 30 W. Main St., $160,000 (assessed value $61,400)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Henry County Property Transfers

Henry County Property Transfers

Following are property transactions recorded with the County of Henry and first published May 7 online and May 8 in print, both in the Bulletin:

Bassett couple escape house fire

Bassett couple escape house fire

Richard Helmondallar and Christina Richards were unhurt and had managed to pull some of their belongings out of the home by the time the fire department arrived.

Former BB&T building back on the market

Former BB&T building back on the market

After a developer defaulted on a 12-month due diligence agreement, the City has decided to reopen requests for proposals to redevelop the former BB&T building in uptown Martinsville.

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle for Donbas: Residents flee as fighting rage in in Ukraine’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert