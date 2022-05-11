Martinsville property transactions recorded through May 10

From Emmanuel College, devisee under will of the late Hubert Ray Poole, to Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC, 715 N. Memorial Blvd., on April 15: property on Pine and Stuart streets, $49,200 (tax assessed value $46,200).

From Waylon Cox-Ingram to AF Housing LLC on April 22: 307 Brown St., $55,000 (tax assessed value $60,000)

From Naomi H. Aytch to Thomas Arnold Pedersen Jr. on April 28: Lot on west side of Dundee Court, $149,500 (tax value $120,000)

From Kenneth Brent Edwards Jr. to Ernestine H. Edwards on May 4: lot on east side of First Street, through gift deed.

From Brent Reynolds, Mark Reynolds, Barry Reynolds, Kay F. Reynolds, sole heirs at law of the late Alvice Paul Reynolds, on May 3: Lot 8 on south side of Memorial Boulevard facing the north side of Henry Street, $44,100 (assessed value $25,400)

From Lanier Farm Inc. to Tequila Sport Bar and Grill Inc.: 4 lots on the east side of Parkview Avenue, May 9, $70,000 (assessed value $75,200)

From Antonio M. Alvarez and Ana E. Alvarez to Johnny R. Goins Sr. and Mary G. Goins on May 3: lot on the north side of Jefferson Circle, $130,000 (assessed value $70,800).

From Heritage Properties One LLC (Mervyn King and Virginia King) to Elevated Milestones LLC on May 9: 30 W. Main St., $160,000 (assessed value $61,400)

