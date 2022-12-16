Martinsville property transactions released on Dec. 15

Following is a list of recent property transfers in the city of Martinsville:

From Stephen W. Shupe and Courtney M. Shupe on Nov. 4 to Jeffrey Neil Brown and Debra Dawn Brown: lot on north side of Weston St. and southeast side of Finley St., $119,900

From Cynthia H. Matherly and Craig F. Turner on Nov. 2 to Preston Hill and Bounphang Vilaisi: lot on west side of Mulberry Road, $6,000

From Curtis W. Moore, trustee of the Curtis W. Moore Revocable Trust, to Gwen Bruce Moore on Nov. 9: one-third interest in two lots on west side of Tuckahoe Place

From Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority on Nov. 15 to Daniel Cawby and Nicholas Cawby: land on south side of West Church St. and north side of a 16-foot alley, $155,500

Deed of Gift from Jennifer Dianne Wade on Nov. 11 to Timothy Randolph Wade: 1137 Pine Hall Road

From Judy Mullins and Rebecca Levielle on Nov. 3 to William Law and Sherika Law: 111 Warren Court, $28,000

From Claudia M. Adams on Nov. 14 to Jonathan G. Martin and Elizabeth B. Deatherage: 525 Hairston St., $43,000

From Darrell C. Wilson on Nov. 17 to Bowles Quirk Properties: 1129 Cherokee Trail, $105,000

From Randall C. Garcia on Nov. 3 to Ashlee Nock: 913 Hazelwood Lane, $185,000

Gift Deed from Garland W. Davis to Christopher W. Davis on Nov. 18: lot on east side of McCoy St.

From Habitat for Humanity of Martinsville & Henry County (Houston Stutz, president) on Nov 18 to Mica Street LLC of Hyde Park, N.Y.: 622 Mica St., $1,500

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq. a collection agent for the City of Martinsville on behalf of Bonita Hairston, to Rodney Dunman on Oct. 21: land on southwest corner of the turnaround of Harris Street and land on the north side of Pinnacle Drive sold by public auction, $3,500

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., as collection agent for the City of Martinsville, on behalf of Linda A. Martin, Joseph Martinez, Amanda Victoriano-Tomas, David Gilley, Darrell Gilley and Tracy Young, on Oct. 21, to Kentrael Kent sold by public auction: tract on southwest side of Wingfield St., $700

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., as collection agent for the City of Martinsville, on behalf of Martha B. Millner, April I. Millner, Patty Milner Niblett, Shirley A. Millner, Jacqueline Millner, Isaiah T. Millner and Glenda Marie Millner Dickerson on Oct. 21 to Pelashia Rhodes sold by public auction: 118 Pony Place, $800

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., as collection agent for the City of Martinsville, on behalf of Taylor’s Supermarket Inc. on Oct. 21, to Rodney Dunham sold by public auction: lot at the intersection of Perdue Street and Stultz Road except for the part of that lot conveyed to the City of Martinsville from Taylor’s Supermarket in 1987

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., as collection agent for the City of Martinsville, on behalf of Atlantic Property Venture Inc. on Oct. 21 to Timothy Wayne Moore and Benjamin Wayne Moore sold by public auction: land on northwest side of Clearview Drive, $700

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., as collection agent for the City of Martinsville, on behalf of Howard Pearsall and Eldridge Pearsall on Oct. 21 to Timothy Wayne Moore and Benjamin Wayne Moore sold by public auction: lot on west side of High Street, $700

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., as collection agent for the City of Martinsville, on behalf of Claude E. Rover, James M. Rover and Pinkie M. Rover on Oct. 21 to HFT Legacy LLC sold by public auction: lot on west side of High Street and lot on North Jackson Street, $9,900

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., as collection agent for the City of Martinsville, on behalf of Wash Hairston, Ella Hairston, Carmilla Preston aka Camille Y. Preston, Lakeshia Preston aka Lakeisha R. Preston, Joseph Henry Holt, Louise Mae Hairston Eggleston, William David Thomas, Valerie L. Swanson, Michael A. Hairston and Kevin L. Hairston on Oct. 21 to Tarketti Price, sold by public auction: lot on Bethel Lane (formerly Philpott Mill Road), $3,600

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., as collection agent for the City of Martinsville, on behalf of Doris Cooper and James C. Vaughn on Oct. 21 to Kentrael Kent and Ada Williams, sold by public auction: lots on southeast side of Wray Street, $3,000

From Andrew M. Neville, Esq., as collection agent for the City of Martinsville, on behalf of Ismael Gonzales and Zhen H. Gonzales on Oct. 21 to Timothy Wayne Moore and Benjamin Wayne Moore, sold by public auction: lot on north side of Pebble Road, $1,500

From Nicole Barkett on Nov. 22 to Ericka S. Hairston: 800 First St., $119,900

From Martinsville Land Bank Authority on Nov. 22 to The Lester Group: land on east side of Amy Avenue, $4,000

From Michael Fadi Kassab on Nov. 21 to Lovleen Kaur: 43,161-square-foot lot in Martinsville which had been conveyed to Kassab on Aug. 5, $625,000