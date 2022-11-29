Martinsville property transactions

From Diversified Trust Company Inc., Trustee of the Reed Stone Moore January 16, 1998, Revocable Trust, to Henry Grady Moore III and Nancy Moore on Oct. 24: Lot in Forest Park, $20,000

From Bradley William Shelton to Eric L. McBride and Amanda B. McBride on Oct. 27: Lot on east side of Owens Road, $70,000

From Stellar Noble LLC to Savanna M. Moore on Oct. 27: 901 Forest Lake Drive, $145,720

From Avery Preston to Kenneth M. Harris on Oct. 27: 1206 Mountain Road, $137,000

Deed of Gift from Tiffany Tuggle Moore to James Walter Tuggle on Oct. 24: Property on Stultz Road

Gift deed from Cynthia Ussery, Cody Draper, Sarah Dru Draper and Sarah Ussery Sink on Oct. 26 to Sarah Ussery Sink: 1311 Chatham Heights Road

Gift deed from Norma J. Brandon to Serina Nicole Brandon on Oct. 25: Parcel on northeast side of Royal Drive known as Lot #14 of Clearview Palace Subdivision

From Carol Shimel, Dove Bowers, Travis Logan Cassell Jr. and Sarah C. Leviner, trustees of Wilson Street Pentecostal Holiness Church, ton March 18 to Travis Logan Cassell Sr. and Myra Chaney Cassell: 807 and 809 Carter St., $25,000

From David H. Gleasman on Oct. 28 to XRPhoenix LLC: lots on south side of Spruce Street to intersection with Prospect Hill Drive, $290,000

From HFT Legacy LLC of North Carolina on Oct. 26 to Cara Letitia Hairston: 743-square-foot lot on southeast side of Smith Lake Road and northeast side of Forest Street Extension as shown on plat for Fox Trott East Townhouses, $100,000

From Calvin Penn, sole heir of Thomas Penn, on Nov. 1 to Neil Gavin Oliver, John B. Oliver and Cheryl N. Randall: 1142 Sylvan Ave., $28,000

From Fannie H. Mays on Nov. 1 to Antonio Gravely: 200 Park St., $14,000

From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC on Oct. 17 to Javarron D. Cox-Stockton and Kierra D. Stockton: lot on northeast side of Greyson Street, subject to a joint-use driveway and easement for 335 and 337 Greyson St., $167,500

From Jackson Dean Johnston and Caroline Dallas Johnston on Oct. 31 to Gena Lacefield Blackwell: 1028 Mulberry Road, $319,000

From Roger Lee Hall on Nov. 2 to Olga Lidia Gomez Gutierrez: parcel on east side of Mountain Road and south side of Grandview Road, $62,000

From David Andrew Lindsley and Zaya Buyanbat Lindsley on Nov. 3 to Kemoni Z. Thomas: 802 Clarke Road, $199,900

From Jimmie Davis Penn and Tasha Farris Penn on Sept. 21 to Hogwest Properties: 712 Second St., $47,000

From Melissa P. Jones aka Melissa P. Price on May 2 to Darius J. Gilbert: property on southwest side of Crescent St., $109,900

Gift deed from The Worth Harris Carter Jr. Revocable Trust (current trustees Katherine Louise Carter, John L. Gregory III and James W. Haskins) dated Feb. 4, 2011, on Nov. 9 to WHC Oreo Properties LLC: properties in Martinsville, Henry County and Danville

From Hertzler Contracting LLC on Oct. 25 to Lynn Mashore and Darryl Mashore: 204 Holt St., $32,000

From Edward L. Van Oeveren on Nov. 7 to William Hankins and Victoria Hankins: Property on east margin of Whittle Road, $22,000

From J. Grady Monday to Eric H. Monday: lots on southeast side of Scuffle Hill and northeast side of an alley, and lot on east side of Drewry Road and southwest side of Morrison Street; and lot on northeast corner of Forest Avenue and Princeton Street; and lots on east side of Sylvan Street; and two lots in Martinsville District in the sub-division of the lands of Fannie E. Morrison and lot 52 of the Fannie E. Morrison sub-division, $85,700

From Samuel Wilkerson, sole heir of Margaret Wilkerson, on Nov. 10 to Yo Daddy’s Properties: 1114 Oakgrove Ave., $45,000

From Rodolfo Gomez Macias to Tyler B. Keen on Nov. 10: 1024 Oak St., $131,500

From Ronald Shupe and Christine Shupe on Nov. 10 to Danny Thomas Galloway: 206 Emmette St., $47,800

Deed of Distribution on Nov. 9 from TR Properties to The Theofilos G. Balabanis Trust Fund F/B/O The George T. and Elizabeth P. Balabanis Charitable Foundation:

320 W. Commonwealth Blvd.,

706 N. Memorial Blvd.

1515 Church St. Ext.

723 Jefferson St. (three lots)

221 Broad St.

205 College St.

212 College St.

612 E. Church St.

1111 Chatham Heights Road

1121 Chatham Heights Road

1414 Mountain Road

900 Banks Road

902 Banks Road

634 Fayette St.

224 Pine St.

841 Liberty St.

907 Liberty St.

915 Liberty St.

911 Liberty St.

913 Liberty St.

909 Liberty St.

112 Ellsworth St.

110 Ellsworth St.

116 Ellsworth St.

111 Maple St.

115 Maple St.

119 Maple St.

14 Maple St.

1206 Chatham Heights Road (two lots)

112 Maple St.