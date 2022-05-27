Martinsville property transfers available May 19-27

The following property transfers were recorded in Martinsville May 19-27:

From Venable Rentals LLC to SIG & STIG LLC on May 5: 1147 Pine Hall Road, $8,000 (assessed value $8,500)

From Shannon Nicole Mahmutovic (Shannon N. Turner) on May 16 to Frank Toney and Angela Toney of Wirtz: property on Crescent Street, $60,000 (assessed value $49,200)

From P. Truman Adkins to Jose Jorge Rubio Garay and Kerly Sabrina Alvavado Lozano on May 16: 700 Forest St., $35,000 (assessed value $25,600)

From VT Chesapeake Ventures LLC of Delaware to 103 Commonwealth Blvd W. LLC of Virginia, having address at c/o Adam Glickfield, Miami, Fla., on May 11: southeast corner of Commonwealth Boulevard and Market Street (the Walgreens lot), containing 1.600 acres, $4,790,000 (assessed value $2,323,300)

From Jacob Ewell Frith III to Kathryn Elizabeth Seymour of Martinsville on May 20: lot on Prospect Hill Drive, $82,400 (assessed value $45,800)

From Lauren B. Brennan, executor of the estate of Shirley W. Barbour, to Christoper M. Yancey and April Dawn Sears, on May 20: two lots fronting northerly side of Valley View Road, Forest Park subdivision, $259,000 (assessed value $1,000 in Martinsville and $167,200 in Henry County)

From Robert R. Quaglia and Patricia A. Quaglia to Sharod Real Estate Inc. on May 18: 1708 Spruce St. Ext., $74,500 (assessed value $81,900)

From Brandon Martin, trustee of the Nathaniel Hairston 2017 Revocable Trust, to TAMU II LLC of 2916 Dartmouth Road, Alexandria, on May 24: 825 Smith St., $200,000 (assessed value $125,000)

From Brandon Martin, trustee of the Nathaniel Hairston 2017 Revocable Trust, to James Roberts of 2916 Dartmouth Road, Alexandria on May 24: 827 Smith St., $155,000 (assessed value $78,500)

From Darren O. Aaron and Caren T. Aaron on May 5 to Catherine S. Wilson and Benjamin Flanigan Sharpe: 1020 Mulberry Road ($365,000/$199,600 – not specified)

From Oak Realty LLC on May 25 to Paul McCarvell: 1102 Smith Lake Road, $124,900 (assessed value $74,400)

