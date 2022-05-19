 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martinsville property transfers available through May 19

The following property transfers are the latest available by May 19 from Martinsville:

Deed: From Donald C. Martin and Carolyn M. Martin to Jeffrey L. Vincent and Casie L. Vincent: west side of Mulberry Road and north side of Sheraton Court, Martinsville: $455,000 (assessed value $287,300), April 26

Deed: From David S. Dutton to XRPhoenix Investments LLC of 4562 Airport Road, Bassett: 507 Rives Road, $22,000 (assessed value $59,900), April 26

Deed: From Ophelia Geter Griggs to Felipe Chavez of Martinsville: 0.1711 acre on southwest side of Pace Street, $40,550 (assessed value $25,500)

Deed: from NGM LLC (Chris Hyler, manager) to J and J Homebuyers of 555 Owsley St., for properties at Martinsville; 17 Bondurant St., Martinsville; 505 Tenth St., Fieldale; and 2435 Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville: $200,000 assessed values total $149,200), May 10

Deed: From Oak Realty LLC to Robert Owen Evans of Martinsville: parcel of land on north side of Village Street and south side of Smith Lake Road: $112,000 (assessed value $61,100), May 11

Deed of Gift: from Wilma R. Patton Duncan to Tony Patton and Teresa S. Patton: 226 Pine St., Martinsville, May 11

Deed: From Rebecca Wimbish to Alok Roy of Martinsville: 223 Moss St., $83,700 (assessed value $68,400), May 11

Deed: From Ashley Leann S. West and Jamie Clay Shelton, co-executors of the estate of the late Joann Lawson Shelton, to Shirley H. Simmons: 408 Hairston St., $55,000 (assessed value $37,700), May 12

