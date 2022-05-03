Martinsville property transfers

The following property transfers were conducted within in the Martinsville city limits in about the past month:

From Brittle Rentals LLC to Legacy REI Inc. (members Demarquee A. Hairston and Angela G. Hairston) of Triangle: 807 Royal Drive, Martinsville, $69,000, April 4.

From Donna S. Dehart to SABA Investments LLC of Roanoke: two lots on the southeast side of Clearview Drive and the northeast side of Harris Drive, $29,000, March 24

From James Douglas Martin and Kayla D. Martin to Adam Foley of Rocky Mount: 913 Highland Ridge, $62,000, April 6

From Walter M. Bondurant Jr. to Rodolfo Gomez Macias: 1024 Oak St., $39,000, April 7

From Jill Hairston to XRPhoenix Investments LLC of 4562 Airport Road, Bassett: 5 Sutherlin St., $2,500 (assessed value $15,700)

From City of Martinsville to Burch Building LLC: strip of land the width of the facade of the McCollum-Ferrell Building at 16-18 E. Church St. and extending 6 inches into the right-of-way of East Church Street., permanent easement appurtenant to grantee’s property for the canopy over the entrance to the building as long as the canopy remains in good repair, $500, April 8

From Allishia Chastity Thomson to SABA Investments LLC of 4562 Airport Road, Bassett: Lot 10 south side of Askin Street (former Estate of Drew Marchant Thomson 2011); $10,000 (assessed value $32,000), March 22

From Katherine K. Lewis to Arcadia Lodge and Properties LLC of Moneta: Tract on east side of Rucker Road (now Roundabout Road), April 11.

From Rachel Martin McGee, Peggy Martin Hylton and Clyde Thomas Martin Jr. to Jose Morales Vasquez and Sonia M. Garcia: 718 Stultz Road, $50,000 (assessed value $29,400), April 13

From Patricia Williams and Elvis Hodge, sole members and trustees in dissolution of Bell LLC, to Raymond M. Staples and Gloria B. Staples: grantee address 1210 Roundabout Road; purchased price $7,000 (assessed value $9,000)

From Martinsville Medical Buildings Inc. to Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. of 116 S. Ridge St., Danville: parcel on northerly side of Northside Drive, $800,000 (assessed value $895,200), April 15

Marsha E. Firth, trustee of the K. Peyton Drane Irrevocable Trust Agreement dated Feb. 12, 2018, to Susan L. Clickner of Sam Lions Trail: the lots known as 1231 Sam Lions Trail, $624,000 (assessed value $420,400), April 18

From Dennis L. Hairston, Maeble L. Hairston, Birdie Hairston Jamison, Irvin S. Hairston Jr. and Ethel Paige Hairston to Ethel Paige Hairston: gift deed, 513 Letcher St.

From Tara Womack, Cynthia Bell, Linda Womack, Cynthia Geter and Germaine Coggins to Quality Connections LLC of 123 Woodlyn Drive, Collinsville: 200 Fourth St., $35,000 (assessed value $35,000), April 14

From Charles William Vaughn and Sandra Z. Vaughn to Chuck S. Tunnell and Janet Tunnell: 1511 Mulberry Road, $445,000 (assessed value $308,400), April 21

From Jean A. Chard, John Carter Ashford, Joan A. Fortney, heirs of John Cecil Ashford Jr., to GPI Homes LLC, 247 Devonshire Drive, Ridgeway: 112 Farmington Ct., $155,000 (assessed value $87,000), March 25

From Martinsville First Savings Bank to HFT Legacy LLC of 8204 Joe Jessup Court, Greensboro, N.C.: 1105, 1115 and 1117 Smith Lake Road, Martinsville, $150,000 (assessed value $120,000), April 25

From William C. Shively to Frances Reese Carlton and Casey Michael Jones: 808 Clarke Road, $210,000 (assessed value $94,100), April 25

From Kartik to Mamtaben Patel, gift deed, lot on north side of Church Street, April 18

From Kent Jordan Redd to Yolander L. WitcherL 1504 Roundabout Road, $102,600 (assessed value $44,200), April 16

From Jimmie Harold Gregory of Georgia, devisee, under the last will and testament of Harold B. Gregory, to Marlon A. Pilson and Sylvia Y. Pilson: lot on north side of Martinsville-Chatham Highway known as Lot 17Y, Chatham Heights Subdivision, $150,000 (assessed value $85,200)

From Billy N. Fretwell, executor of the estate of Betty F. Austin, to Orlando C. Gilbert: property on northwesterly side of Douglas Avenue, $84,500 (assessed value $48,300), April 5

From Donna M. Hayer to Elena Lawitzke and Cody Polen: 1121 Oakgrove Ave., $149,900 (assessed value $69,800), April 27

From David S. Dutton to XRPhoenix Investments LLC of 4562 Airport Road, Bassett: 507 Rives Road, $22,000 (assessed value $59,900), April 26

From Heirs of Henry K. Smith and Iris P. Smith (Melvyn S. Madison, Arnetta S. Banks, Freda S. Madison, Myrtle S. Miller, Reva S. Jackson, Sherrie Pantalon, Valencia Jones, Joseph Fitts, Christopher D. Fitts and Darwin Keith Manson Jr.) to Henry A. Smith: gift deed, property on south side of Fayette Street, Dec. 29

From Donald C. Martin and Carolyn M. Martin to Jeffrey L. Vincent and Casie L. Vincent of Mulberry Road: lots on the west side of Mulberry Road and the north side of Sheraton Court, $455,000 (assessed value $287,300)

From Amon T. Finney and Judy C. Finney to David P. Gilleran and Kathryn J. Gilleran: lot on the south side of Beechnut Lane, $200,000 (assessed value $129,100), April 29

From Derek M. Brown, executor of the estate of James Henry Jones, to HFT Legacy LLC of 8204 Joe Jessup Court, Greensboro, N.C.: Lot fronting the eastern side of High Street of the Tanyard Property, $3,000 (assessed value $3,000)

From Kemp D. Box, successor trustee of a trust FBO Spotswood Walker Box, to Joseph I. Leizer and Allyson K. Leizer of 1203 Sam Lions Trail: property on northeasterly side of Sam Lions Trail, $630,000 (assessed value $469,700)

